WASSCE 2024: WAEC gives fresh update on CBT for Nov candidates

The Head of National Office, WAEC-Nigeria, Dr Amos Dangut, stated this in Ibadan on Wednesday while monitoring the ongoing WASSCE with some principal officers of the council.

He said the examination body successfully conducted the first edition of the computer-based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), also known as CB-WASSCE, in January/February.

According to him, private candidates writing WASSCE in November will have the opportunity to choose between CB-WASSCE and a paper-based test.

“The examination, held in January and February, yielded better performance compared to the previous year, with a significant decrease in malpractices from five per cent to 0.8 per cent.

“We are now gearing up for the upcoming private candidates’ examination in October and November, offering candidates the choice between the traditional pen and paper and the computer-based method,” Dangut said.

He said the initiative aimed to expand computer-based examination to rural areas.

“It’s part of our plans to eventually implement computer-based examinations for all schools, in collaboration with the Federal Government and other stakeholders.

“We are also working on providing necessary facilities and training for schools to facilitate this transition,’’ he said.

The WAEC boss said that, contrary to what sceptics were saying, the transition to the CBT method was a success and had significantly reduced the malpractice rate.

“In any case, the world is already moving technologically. We also, as part of the global community, must ensure that we move along.

“And we can only do that by equipping our schools, getting the candidates prepared to face what lies ahead of them,” Dangut said.

While expressing satisfaction with monitoring WASSCE in some schools in Ibadan, he commended the calm and confident demeanour of the candidates and the conducive examination environment.

Dangut was pleased to see the use of metal detectors and CCTV in some schools and expressed the hope that such practices would be widespread.

He stressed the need for adequate infrastructure, well-equipped examination halls, and qualified teachers, all of which were crucial elements for the advancement of the country’s educational system.

Also speaking, Mr Muhammad Musa, the National President of All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools of Nigeria (ANCOPSS), said the monitoring exercise indicated that the examination body was proactive.

According to Musa, the federal government should focus on empowering teachers to enhance education.