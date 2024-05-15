ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

WASSCE 2024: WAEC gives fresh update on CBT for Nov candidates

News Agency Of Nigeria

WAEC confirmed that private candidates writing WASSCE in November can choose between CB-WASSCE and a paper-based test.

West-African-Examinations-Council-WAEC [MySchoolGist]
West-African-Examinations-Council-WAEC [MySchoolGist]

Recommended articles

The Head of National Office, WAEC-Nigeria, Dr Amos Dangut, stated this in Ibadan on Wednesday while monitoring the ongoing WASSCE with some principal officers of the council.

He said the examination body successfully conducted the first edition of the computer-based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), also known as CB-WASSCE, in January/February.

According to him, private candidates writing WASSCE in November will have the opportunity to choose between CB-WASSCE and a paper-based test.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The examination, held in January and February, yielded better performance compared to the previous year, with a significant decrease in malpractices from five per cent to 0.8 per cent.

“We are now gearing up for the upcoming private candidates’ examination in October and November, offering candidates the choice between the traditional pen and paper and the computer-based method,” Dangut said.

He said the initiative aimed to expand computer-based examination to rural areas.

“It’s part of our plans to eventually implement computer-based examinations for all schools, in collaboration with the Federal Government and other stakeholders.

“We are also working on providing necessary facilities and training for schools to facilitate this transition,’’ he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The WAEC boss said that, contrary to what sceptics were saying, the transition to the CBT method was a success and had significantly reduced the malpractice rate.

“In any case, the world is already moving technologically. We also, as part of the global community, must ensure that we move along.

“And we can only do that by equipping our schools, getting the candidates prepared to face what lies ahead of them,” Dangut said.

While expressing satisfaction with monitoring WASSCE in some schools in Ibadan, he commended the calm and confident demeanour of the candidates and the conducive examination environment.

Dangut was pleased to see the use of metal detectors and CCTV in some schools and expressed the hope that such practices would be widespread.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stressed the need for adequate infrastructure, well-equipped examination halls, and qualified teachers, all of which were crucial elements for the advancement of the country’s educational system.

Also speaking, Mr Muhammad Musa, the National President of All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools of Nigeria (ANCOPSS), said the monitoring exercise indicated that the examination body was proactive.

According to Musa, the federal government should focus on empowering teachers to enhance education.

NAN reported that WAEC officials on the monitoring team included Prof. Jacob Kwaga, the Federal Government’s nominee for WAEC; Mrs. Olufolake Ajayi, Director of ICT; and Rosemary Ojo-Odide, Zonal Coordinator of WAEC, Ibadan.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cooperatives vital for Nigeria's economic growth - VP Shettima

Cooperatives vital for Nigeria's economic growth - VP Shettima

Ondo governorship aspirant Jimoh Ibrahim suspended by APC

Ondo governorship aspirant Jimoh Ibrahim suspended by APC

'Remember you're travelling to where laws are followed' - FG warns Nigerian pilgrims

'Remember you're travelling to where laws are followed' - FG warns Nigerian pilgrims

JAMB releases additional 36,540 UTME results after investigations

JAMB releases additional 36,540 UTME results after investigations

Tinubu releases ₦90 billion for Muslims to travel for Hajj

Tinubu releases ₦90 billion for Muslims to travel for Hajj

3 more commissioners resign in Rivers because they can't work with Gov Fubara

3 more commissioners resign in Rivers because they can't work with Gov Fubara

WASSCE 2024: WAEC gives fresh update on CBT for Nov candidates

WASSCE 2024: WAEC gives fresh update on CBT for Nov candidates

Nigerian Air Force provides free medical outreach to 1,000 Bayelsa residents

Nigerian Air Force provides free medical outreach to 1,000 Bayelsa residents

Vice-President Shettima launches first 2024 Hajj flight from Birnin Kebbi

Vice-President Shettima launches first 2024 Hajj flight from Birnin Kebbi

Pulse Sports

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Women on low-cut [Tuko News]

Woman defy husband threats, choose low-cut hair over marriage amid hot weather

Kaduna soldiers unlawfully kill 12 people, seize 518 cows, 177 rams

Soldiers unlawfully kill 12, seize 518 cows, 177 rams, family demands justice

CBN Governor, Olayemi (Yemi) Cardoso [ChannelsTV]

CBN gives fresh update on bank deposit charges

TUC President, Festus Osifo.

Cybersecurity Levy: TUC threatens to mobilise Nigerians for total shutdown