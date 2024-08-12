Woman tears husband's passport at Lagos Airport - NIS launches investigation

The incident, which occurred upon their arrival in Nigeria, has sparked widespread outrage, with many condemning the act as vandalism of government property.

In the video, the woman can be heard angrily responding, "Is it your passport? "after being questioned about her actions.

She dismissively told her husband, who appeared shocked, "If you want to sleep there, sleep there, this is Nigeria, this is where you will be," as she led their children away.

In a statement released in Abuja, NIS spokesperson Kenneth Udo confirmed that the individuals involved have been identified and summoned for further investigation.

Udo emphasised that if the allegations are proven true, the woman's actions would violate Section 10(b) of the Immigration Act 2015, which could result in severe penalties as outlined under Section 10(h).

What is the punishment for passport mutilation?

Udo reiterated the NIS's commitment to enforcing the Immigration Act, stressing the importance of national security and the integrity of the country's legal documents.

The section of the Miscellaneous Provisions of the Act enumerates the punishment for the mutilation of the Nigerian Passport as;

"A person who alters or assists another in altering travel document or who produces or, reproduces, or assists in the production or reproduction of any travel document without lawful authority, commits an offence under section 59 of then Act and is liable on conviction to a term of five years imprisonment or to a fine of One Million Naira or both.