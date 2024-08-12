ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Woman tears husband's passport at Lagos Airport - NIS launches investigation

Segun Adeyemi

Udo emphasised that if the allegations are proven true, the woman's actions would violate Section 10(b) of the Immigration Act 2015, which could result in severe penalties as outlined under Section 10(h).

Immigration says efforts to reach owners of 107,646 produced passports futile
Immigration says efforts to reach owners of 107,646 produced passports futile

Recommended articles

The incident, which occurred upon their arrival in Nigeria, has sparked widespread outrage, with many condemning the act as vandalism of government property.

In the video, the woman can be heard angrily responding, "Is it your passport? "after being questioned about her actions.

She dismissively told her husband, who appeared shocked, "If you want to sleep there, sleep there, this is Nigeria, this is where you will be," as she led their children away.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement released in Abuja, NIS spokesperson Kenneth Udo confirmed that the individuals involved have been identified and summoned for further investigation.

Udo emphasised that if the allegations are proven true, the woman's actions would violate Section 10(b) of the Immigration Act 2015, which could result in severe penalties as outlined under Section 10(h).

Udo reiterated the NIS's commitment to enforcing the Immigration Act, stressing the importance of national security and the integrity of the country's legal documents.

ADVERTISEMENT

The section of the Miscellaneous Provisions of the Act enumerates the punishment for the mutilation of the Nigerian Passport as;

"A person who alters or assists another in altering travel document or who produces or, reproduces, or assists in the production or reproduction of any travel document without lawful authority, commits an offence under section 59 of then Act and is liable on conviction to a term of five years imprisonment or to a fine of One Million Naira or both.

"A person guilty of an offence under the Act, where no specific penalty is provided, is liable on conviction to a term of one year imprisonment or a fine of One Hundred Thousand Naira or both and the Court may, if it thinks fit, order the deportation of the offender."

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Army embarks on mission to inspire, train Nigerians in tree planting

Army embarks on mission to inspire, train Nigerians in tree planting

'Reflect on the cries of the people' - Obi to Nigerian leaders

'Reflect on the cries of the people' - Obi to Nigerian leaders

Woman tears husband's passport at Lagos Airport - NIS launches investigation

Woman tears husband's passport at Lagos Airport - NIS launches investigation

Police detain 14-yr-old boy accused of raping minor in Edo

Police detain 14-yr-old boy accused of raping minor in Edo

Helicopter hovered over my home for 5 hours - Nigerians tell UK riots experience

Helicopter hovered over my home for 5 hours - Nigerians tell UK riots experience

I will deliver Kano to APC in 2027 if..., Doguwa declares

I will deliver Kano to APC in 2027 if..., Doguwa declares

Your past is influencing your opinion, House of Reps replies Obasanjo

Your past is influencing your opinion, House of Reps replies Obasanjo

Gov Alia condemns assassination of humanitarian worker in Benue

Gov Alia condemns assassination of humanitarian worker in Benue

FG establishes feedback mechanism with Nigerians after nationwide protest

FG establishes feedback mechanism with Nigerians after nationwide protest

Pulse Sports

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

There has been a global unrest in countries like Lebanon, Venezuela, Nigeria, UK and others. [Getty Images]

Global unrest - Nigeria, Kenya, UK and other countries facing protests in 2024

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. [Getty Images]

Military seizes control in Bangladesh as PM Hasina flees

Nigeria-Air [TheNation]

Court halts Nigeria Air deal with Ethiopian Airlines

Ola-Olukoyede is the new EFCC Chairman [Solacebase]

Kogi State officials surrender to EFCC amid ₦46bn corruption scandal