Nigerians online condemn woman for tearing husband's passport at Lagos airport

A video posted on social media showed a tense moment between the couple who seemed to be relocating to Nigeria with their three young children.

Though the camera didn't capture the moment the woman allegedly tore the travelling document, pieces of the shredded passport were seen on the ground with airport officials trying to calm the situation.

When one of the officials asked her why she took the action, the woman could be heard in a fit of rage saying, “Is it your passport?

ADVERTISEMENT

She later grabbed two of her kids by their hands and walked them out of the walkway while telling her transfixed husband, “If you want to sleep there, sleep there, this is Nigeria, this is where you will be”.

The airport workers then tried to appease the husband, urging him to overlook his wife's outburst and maintain his calm.

The man, who had been quiet all along, gently walked towards the shredded passports and tried to pick up the pieces.

Nigerians on social media react

The dramatic scene has ignited public outrage among Nigerians on social media, who interpreted the woman's action as vandalism of government property.

ADVERTISEMENT

The action has been widely condemned by many citizens as both a public display of emotional distress and a serious offence, given that a passport is a government-owned document.

This has led to growing calls for legal action against the woman.

Below are some reactions from X: