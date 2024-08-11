ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerians online condemn woman for tearing husband's passport at Lagos airport

Nurudeen Shotayo

The dramatic scene captured on camera showed pieces of the shredded international passport on the ground at the Lagos airport.

A video posted on social media showed a tense moment between the couple who seemed to be relocating to Nigeria with their three young children.

Though the camera didn't capture the moment the woman allegedly tore the travelling document, pieces of the shredded passport were seen on the ground with airport officials trying to calm the situation.

When one of the officials asked her why she took the action, the woman could be heard in a fit of rage saying, “Is it your passport?

She later grabbed two of her kids by their hands and walked them out of the walkway while telling her transfixed husband, “If you want to sleep there, sleep there, this is Nigeria, this is where you will be”.

The airport workers then tried to appease the husband, urging him to overlook his wife's outburst and maintain his calm.

The man, who had been quiet all along, gently walked towards the shredded passports and tried to pick up the pieces.

The dramatic scene has ignited public outrage among Nigerians on social media, who interpreted the woman's action as vandalism of government property.

The action has been widely condemned by many citizens as both a public display of emotional distress and a serious offence, given that a passport is a government-owned document.

This has led to growing calls for legal action against the woman.

Below are some reactions from X:

  • May we not be humiliated by the women we settled for as wives! - @fortunateozuyak
  • Hope she knows it’s a crime for destroying government property and she can go to jail for it. - @STDpicks
  • She’s not afraid of him. She’s not afraid of any consequences. This is not the first time she’s abusing him. She doesn’t respect him. She sees him as a weak man. She’s in command. The man should do a DNA on all the kids especially the last one. She’s clearly cheating on him. - @Xperience_Snr
  • I don’t know why some women think so shallow, she just acted without even weighing the consequences. I wont be surprised if she later was sorry for this and re think she did a very wrong thing. Women need to stop doing things based on emotions and think logically sometimes all this weaker vessel sh!t is just ignorance and pathway for stupidness. - @__jaidz.
Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

