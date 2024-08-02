ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Nigerians begin donation for protester fighting for 13-year-old son's future

Segun Adeyemi

A social media campaign is ongoing to raise ₦1.8 million to support Goodluck's game programming education.

Mr Ogwu Benjamin Chijioke and a TV reporter. [Screengrab]
Mr Ogwu Benjamin Chijioke and a TV reporter. [Screengrab]

Recommended articles

An English writer, William Mcfee, once said, 'If fate means you to lose, give him a good fight anyhow.'

This was the case of Mr Ogwu Benjamin Chijioke, who joined the streams of protesters in Lagos to demonstrate their discontent with the missteps of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration.

When asked why he was out with the lot to protest against bad governance, Mr Chijioke said he came alone, like a lone ranger, to fight for the future of his 13-year-old son, Goodluck Benjamin.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Police detain 50 suspected miscreants in Katsina during hunger protests

Chijioke, driven by passion and pain, revealed that his son, a budding game programmer, cannot afford the necessary data bundles to hone his talent.

"I'd rather die on the streets than die at home, I can't sit down and let the future of my son go to waste. I know I may not have security again in Nigeria, but my son's future will not waste, Chijioke declared.

Moved by Chijioke's heartfelt plea, Nigerians took to social media to rally support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Morris Monye, a prominent figure on X, wrote, "You can feel the passion in his soul. He's lost hope that life will be good for him but not lost hope for his son. This is why he is protesting."

The social media campaign aims to raise ₦1.8 million to support Goodluck's game programming education.

Within 24 hours, ₦850,000 had been raised, showcasing the power of collective action and the deep-seated desire for a better future for the next generation.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerians begin donation for protester fighting for 13-year-old son's future

Nigerians begin donation for protester fighting for 13-year-old son's future

Police detain 50 suspected miscreants in Katsina during hunger protests

Police detain 50 suspected miscreants in Katsina during hunger protests

Sultan asks Imams to placate Muslim protesters at Jumu’ah prayer this Friday

Sultan asks Imams to placate Muslim protesters at Jumu’ah prayer this Friday

IGP puts officers on red alert, says cops murdered, injured in protests

IGP puts officers on red alert, says cops murdered, injured in protests

FCCPC cautions Coca-Cola, NBC over deceptive labelling, unfair marketing tactics

FCCPC cautions Coca-Cola, NBC over deceptive labelling, unfair marketing tactics

Security agencies have identified senator sponsoring protests - Wike

Security agencies have identified senator sponsoring protests - Wike

Why we boycotted hunger, hardship protests — Zamfara students

Why we boycotted hunger, hardship protests — Zamfara students

Clash in Bayelsa as youths pelt protesters with bottles, stones to disperse them

Clash in Bayelsa as youths pelt protesters with bottles, stones to disperse them

Zamfara APC fumes after protesters attempted to attack Matawalle’s residence

Zamfara APC fumes after protesters attempted to attack Matawalle’s residence

Pulse Sports

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Minister of Youth Development, Dr Jamila Ibrahim.

Minister of Youth wants Nigerians to shun nationwide protests and embrace peace

KASU lecturers threaten 2-week warning strike over welfare concerns [Daily Nigerian]

KASU lecturers to protest for 2 weeks over 5 months' unpaid salaries in 2022

Vice President Kamala Harris and ex-President Barack Obama. [Getty Images]

VIDEO: Obama endorses Kamala Harris for 2024 US presidency

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu. [Facebook/Getty Images]

Oluremi Tinubu tasks Nigerian youths to start farming