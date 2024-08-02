Nigerians begin donation for protester fighting for 13-year-old son's future

An English writer, William Mcfee, once said, 'If fate means you to lose, give him a good fight anyhow.'

This was the case of Mr Ogwu Benjamin Chijioke, who joined the streams of protesters in Lagos to demonstrate their discontent with the missteps of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration.

When asked why he was out with the lot to protest against bad governance, Mr Chijioke said he came alone, like a lone ranger, to fight for the future of his 13-year-old son, Goodluck Benjamin.

Chijioke, driven by passion and pain, revealed that his son, a budding game programmer, cannot afford the necessary data bundles to hone his talent.

"I'd rather die on the streets than die at home, I can't sit down and let the future of my son go to waste. I know I may not have security again in Nigeria, but my son's future will not waste, Chijioke declared.

Nigerians come to aid

Moved by Chijioke's heartfelt plea, Nigerians took to social media to rally support.

Morris Monye, a prominent figure on X, wrote, "You can feel the passion in his soul. He's lost hope that life will be good for him but not lost hope for his son. This is why he is protesting."

The social media campaign aims to raise ₦1.8 million to support Goodluck's game programming education.