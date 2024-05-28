Insecurity: NANS releases Tinubu's scorecard for 1 year in office

This commendation came as part of NANS’ review of President Tinubu’s first year in office.

According to the student union, President Tinubu has shown a strong grasp of the complexities surrounding insecurity and has undertaken decisive measures to combat this issue since taking office.

During a press conference in Abuja, NANS national president, Comrade Lucky Emonefe, highlighted the administration’s initiatives to overhaul the security framework, enhance security personnel morale, and promote community-led efforts, which have led to significant improvements.

Emonefe also recognised the effective collaboration between the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, the Honourable Minister of Defence, Badaru Abubakar, and the Service Chiefs.

He noted that their joint efforts have produced a well-coordinated and robust response to the nation’s security issues, resulting in substantial progress in the fight against terrorism, banditry, and other criminal activities.

“It is no longer a hidden secret that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu inherited a very troubled and ailing country in which the economy was in comatose and security challenges had assumed a worrisome dimension,” the statement said.

“The rare synergy and the security coordinating capabilities between the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the Honourable Minister of Defence Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar and the Chief of Defence staff need to be studied as a reference point to security governance in Nigeria.

“For us as students, again, we are direct beneficiaries. From the reports we have received across the campuses in the past one year, we can authoritatively confirm that the security situation has improved both on the campuses where there were security breaches in the past, and generally in the country. At some point in no distant past, some campuses were even closed due to insecurity.”

