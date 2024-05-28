ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Insecurity: NANS releases Tinubu's scorecard for 1 year in office

Segun Adeyemi

Nigerian students said President Tinubu has demonstrated a clear understanding of the complexities of insecurity and has taken bold steps to tackle it.

President Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu

Recommended articles

This commendation came as part of NANS’ review of President Tinubu’s first year in office.

According to the student union, President Tinubu has shown a strong grasp of the complexities surrounding insecurity and has undertaken decisive measures to combat this issue since taking office.

During a press conference in Abuja, NANS national president, Comrade Lucky Emonefe, highlighted the administration’s initiatives to overhaul the security framework, enhance security personnel morale, and promote community-led efforts, which have led to significant improvements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emonefe also recognised the effective collaboration between the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, the Honourable Minister of Defence, Badaru Abubakar, and the Service Chiefs.

He noted that their joint efforts have produced a well-coordinated and robust response to the nation’s security issues, resulting in substantial progress in the fight against terrorism, banditry, and other criminal activities.

“It is no longer a hidden secret that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu inherited a very troubled and ailing country in which the economy was in comatose and security challenges had assumed a worrisome dimension,” the statement said.

“The rare synergy and the security coordinating capabilities between the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the Honourable Minister of Defence Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar and the Chief of Defence staff need to be studied as a reference point to security governance in Nigeria.

“For us as students, again, we are direct beneficiaries. From the reports we have received across the campuses in the past one year, we can authoritatively confirm that the security situation has improved both on the campuses where there were security breaches in the past, and generally in the country. At some point in no distant past, some campuses were even closed due to insecurity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

NANS, therefore, urged the NSA, Badaru, and others to continue their excellent work, build on the progress made, and explore innovative approaches to address emerging security challenges.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shettima, Atiku, Ribadu attend funeral prayers for late Lamorde

Shettima, Atiku, Ribadu attend funeral prayers for late Lamorde

Cross River Assembly reinstates recently impeached Speaker Anyambem

Cross River Assembly reinstates recently impeached Speaker Anyambem

NCDC records 14 new Lassa fever cases in Ondo, Edo and Bauchi

NCDC records 14 new Lassa fever cases in Ondo, Edo and Bauchi

Lawyer urges heightened security for legal practitioners amid rising attacks

Lawyer urges heightened security for legal practitioners amid rising attacks

Senate passes bill seeking return to old national anthem

Senate passes bill seeking return to old national anthem

Nigerians should back Tinubu in building Nigeria of our dreams - Buhari

Nigerians should back Tinubu in building Nigeria of our dreams - Buhari

Lagos State pays ₦2.6 billion in benefits to families of late civil servants

Lagos State pays ₦2.6 billion in benefits to families of late civil servants

Abdul Ningi: Senate pardons lawmaker suspended over budget padding allegation

Abdul Ningi: Senate pardons lawmaker suspended over budget padding allegation

Tinubu needs to source for top talent to resolve Nigeria's crisis - Momodu

Tinubu needs to source for top talent to resolve Nigeria's crisis - Momodu

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Tinubu and DSS [Pulse.ng]

FCT DSS says Tinubu successfully solved manhood theft issue in 1 year

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti

Otti swings into action to rescue 3 stolen Abia school kids of same parents

Prince Babalola Adebomi [Vanguard]

Court sends Ekiti monarch-elect to detention over certificate forgery

Nigerians slams Makinde after celebrating daughter's graduation from Yale [Twitter:@seyiamakinde]

Why not UI? - Nigerians slam Makinde after daughter's graduation from Yale