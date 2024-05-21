ADVERTISEMENT
Insecurity: Northern governors’ forum endorses state police

Segun Adeyemi

Governor Yahaya emphasised that the issue of State Police is constitutional and must undergo the legislative process.

He underscored the pressing need for change, pointing out that the current system, where security agencies are centrally controlled, severely limits governors from effectively fulfilling their roles as the chief security officers of their states.

According to Channels TV online, he said, “I believe when the bill or law passes through the National Assembly, it will have easy passage through the state, because inadvertently, it is the states that are managing security now, every state has its own arm of security that is supporting the security agencies.

“Even though it is said that the governors are the chief security officers, the men in the command on ground, meaning the GOC and the commissioner of police or any head of security agency, are only responsible to their commanders in Abuja.

“So, before an action is taken, it takes time. But, with the state police, we will be able to monitor the boss and implement any decision hastily and there will be results. That is our conviction.”

He lauded President Bola Tinubu’s administration for backing the policy and expressed optimism that the National Assembly would act swiftly.

He also stated that state governors are prepared to offer their full support and make it a reality.

