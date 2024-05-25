We’re committed to modernising NAF to bolster national security - Tinubu

Tinubu, represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, said this at the 60th anniversary ceremonial parade of NAF on Saturday in Kaduna.

Other events included an aerial display and flying-out parade for the members of 37 and 38 Regular Courses, out of which 30 were AVMs and nine were of the rank of Brig.-Gen.

The theme of the celebration is ‘NAF at 60: Leveraging Strategic Partnership in Aerospace Innovations for Regional Security’.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that in the Federal Government’s pursuit of regional peace and security, the NAF has given it a sense of pride and optimism with its capabilities and sense of projection in the employment of air power.

Commending on the NAF’s quality of aerial display and combat readiness at the occasion, Tinubu said it attested to their dedication to duty.

Restating security as a top priority of his administration, he said that development cannot be guaranteed in an unsecured environment.

This, he stressed, formed the Federal Government’s idea to continue supporting the NAF and the Armed Forces in general for the development of the nation and its regions.

From the right is Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar presenting a plaque to Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Saturday in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

Describing the NAF as being built on advanced technological assets, Tinubu said the Federal Government was poised to support them.

The president said, ”This is never too ambitious for any service that is passionate about discharging its mandate for the nation’s overall development.

“We have made a substantial investment in procuring state-of-the-art multi-role combat air attack helicopters and other platforms that will enhance the NAF’s capabilities.”

Tinubu listed some of the platforms to include: Surveillance aircraft, T129 attack helicopters, Augusta 109 multi-role helicopters, Diamond 62 surveillance aircraft and M46 attack aircraft, among others.

Speaking further, he disclosed that other platforms would be coming in shortly.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the best way to understand contemporary security challenges is to adopt a whole of societal approach.

Tinubu promised to continue supporting the NAF and the armed forces in general for the realisation of the nation’s quest for sustainable peace and security.