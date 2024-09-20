‘Nigeria won’t progress without restructuring’ - Obaseki

In a recent interview, Obaseki criticised the federal government's economic approach, stating that it is 'stuck in the past' and lacks the necessary courage to implement vital reforms.

Speaking with Channels TV reporter Seun Okinbaloye, Obaseki said, "The problem of Nigeria today is structural. The structure we have is expired.

It's outdated. We need a new structure to run the economy of the state."

According to the governor, the current framework under which the country operates is no longer effective for tackling the country's deep-seated economic issues.

Obaseki also pointed out that it is not an issue of intelligence or capability within the federal government but a failure to take bold steps towards meaningful change.

"It's not that the people there are not smart. It's not that they're stupid. It's more that they just don't have the courage to take some of the decisions that need to be taken," he stated.

The governor's remarks followed a question from Okinbaloye, who referenced Obaseki's previous claim that the government had resorted to printing money to address financial shortfalls.

Obaseki reiterated his stance that the country's leaders have been relying on outdated solutions to address contemporary economic challenges.