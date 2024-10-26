'Nigeria not failed, but failing': Ex-INEC chair's rallying cry for patriots

The political scientist made this call on Saturday, October 26, at the Unveiling and Rebranding Nigeria Initiative (URNI) launch held at Abuja's Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Centre.

Jega's keynote, "Rise Up Patriots, Take Pride in Our Nation," focused on the value of patriotism amid concerns of Nigeria becoming a "failing state."

While Jega acknowledged Nigeria's celebrated past, he lamented the current state of disillusionment among citizens.

"Nigeria was once a beacon of hope for Africa and the black race," he said, recalling the country's early achievements post-independence.

He attributed Nigeria's decline to leadership issues since the late 1970s, stating, "Regrettably, things have degenerated at an accelerated pace."

Emphasising the distinction between "true patriotism" and "blind patriotism," Jega warned against what he described as "scoundrels" who exploit patriotism for selfish ends and contribute to national challenges.

He explained that true patriots are those who "love, support, and defend their country's interests responsibly" and urged Nigerians to "participate actively in civic duties at local and national levels."

Despite the bleak picture, Jega underscored his belief in Nigeria's potential. "I do not believe Nigeria is a failed state, but it is failing," he asserted.

"We have to reverse this negative trend, keep hope alive, and join hands to reform and revitalise Nigeria's governance processes."

Jega's speech left an impression on attendees, encouraging a return to constructive civic engagement.