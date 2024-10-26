ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

FG to nationalise cartoon content for kids, teenagers – here’s why

Segun Adeyemi

Through this initiative, NOA hopes to encourage a new generation of Nigerian children to identify with characters and stories reflecting their culture, ultimately fostering a stronger sense of national identity.

Mohammed Idris, Information and National Orientation Minister. [Twitter:@tswakom2]
Mohammed Idris, Information and National Orientation Minister. [Twitter:@tswakom2]

Recommended articles

At the Unveiling and Rebranding Nigeria Initiative (URNI) launch on Saturday, October 26, Malam Lanre Issa Onilu, Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), detailed steps to infuse local culture into children's programming.

"Creating locally inspired heroes and stories is essential to fostering national pride," Onilu, who represented the Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, told Pulse Nigeria, underscoring the importance of cultivating culturally relevant content for children.

"Our children want to wear costumes of Spider-Man and Iron Man. Have you provided them with new heroes? You must provide alternatives before you can begin to phase out foreign content," he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of this initiative, Onilu mentioned recent meetings with industry stakeholders in Lagos, including those involved in animation and content creation, to ensure local talents are central to this national push.

READ ALSO: British star, Idris Elba to relocate to Africa to support its film industry

"We're engaging with the animation industry and aligning with their needs, including an upcoming festival later this month where government investment in this sector will be a focus," he added.

He revealed that the National Identity Project, which received Federal Executive Council approval earlier this year, aims to unify various sectors—including youth, academia, civil society, and business leaders—under a comprehensive blueprint.

"This project is not just a government directive but a national contract," Onilu remarked. "It's a commitment to the citizens, transcending political parties and administrations."

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Idris Elba should’ve considered a Nigerian for Okonkwo in ‘Things Fall Apart’ [Opinion]

He also clarified that the government does not intend to ban foreign cartoons outright but instead hopes to "take the oxygen away from what we don't want" by offering attractive alternatives.

"We're not saying to ban anything. You need to provide your own content and gradually replace the foreign content with your own," he noted.

He said this vision could require amendments to NOA's founding act to ensure the project's longevity.

ADVERTISEMENT

"For lasting impact, statutory backing may be necessary. We want this to be a legacy initiative, ensuring it remains relevant under successive administrations," Onilu affirmed.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

No casualty as fire incident recorded on Lagos Blue Line

No casualty as fire incident recorded on Lagos Blue Line

Jigawa pulls out of lawsuit challenging EFCC's legality

Jigawa pulls out of lawsuit challenging EFCC's legality

'Nigeria not failed, but failing': Ex-INEC chair's rallying cry for patriots

'Nigeria not failed, but failing': Ex-INEC chair's rallying cry for patriots

FG to nationalise cartoon content for kids, teenagers – here’s why

FG to nationalise cartoon content for kids, teenagers – here’s why

Ogun teacher in hot water as student dies after 24 strokes of cane, 162 frog jumps

Ogun teacher in hot water as student dies after 24 strokes of cane, 162 frog jumps

Presidency accuses The Guardian newspaper of inciting military against Tinubu's govt

Presidency accuses The Guardian newspaper of inciting military against Tinubu's govt

5 retired army officers pulled out in Lagos

5 retired army officers pulled out in Lagos

Ijaw Congress faults Tinubu for scrapping Niger Delta ministry, demands reversal

Ijaw Congress faults Tinubu for scrapping Niger Delta ministry, demands reversal

Gov Yusuf mourns death of spokesperson’s son

Gov Yusuf mourns death of spokesperson’s son

Pulse Sports

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

His Royal Majesty, Omo N'Oba N'Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, The Oba of Benin Kingdom. [Facebook]

Tinubu congratulates Oba of Benin on 8th anniversary on throne

President Tinubu returns to Nigeria after working vacation to UK, France

President Tinubu returns to Nigeria after working vacation to UK, France

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Gov AbdulRazaq approves ₦70,000 minimum wage for Kwara workers

Baobab

Baobab Hosts One-Day Internship for Youth Corpers and Students for Customer Service Week