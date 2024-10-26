FG to nationalise cartoon content for kids, teenagers – here’s why

At the Unveiling and Rebranding Nigeria Initiative (URNI) launch on Saturday, October 26, Malam Lanre Issa Onilu, Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), detailed steps to infuse local culture into children's programming.

"Creating locally inspired heroes and stories is essential to fostering national pride," Onilu, who represented the Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, told Pulse Nigeria, underscoring the importance of cultivating culturally relevant content for children.

"Our children want to wear costumes of Spider-Man and Iron Man. Have you provided them with new heroes? You must provide alternatives before you can begin to phase out foreign content," he explained.

As part of this initiative, Onilu mentioned recent meetings with industry stakeholders in Lagos, including those involved in animation and content creation, to ensure local talents are central to this national push.

"We're engaging with the animation industry and aligning with their needs, including an upcoming festival later this month where government investment in this sector will be a focus," he added.

He revealed that the National Identity Project, which received Federal Executive Council approval earlier this year, aims to unify various sectors—including youth, academia, civil society, and business leaders—under a comprehensive blueprint.

"This project is not just a government directive but a national contract," Onilu remarked. "It's a commitment to the citizens, transcending political parties and administrations."

No plans to ban foreign cartoons - Onilu

He also clarified that the government does not intend to ban foreign cartoons outright but instead hopes to "take the oxygen away from what we don't want" by offering attractive alternatives.

"We're not saying to ban anything. You need to provide your own content and gradually replace the foreign content with your own," he noted.

He said this vision could require amendments to NOA's founding act to ensure the project's longevity.

