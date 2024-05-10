ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Naira becomes worst-performing currency as dollar shortage looms nationwide

Two other African nations have experienced currency depreciation, with the Zambian kwacha reaching a historic low against the dollar and Ghana's cedi dropping to its weakest level since 2022.

The Nigerian Naira has become the worst currency in the past few months according to financial experts. [Getty Images]
The Nigerian Naira has become the worst currency in the past few months according to financial experts. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

This decline puts pressure on the central bank to continue raising interest rates. The naira has weakened to ₦1,466.31 against the dollar, its lowest level since March 20.

This drop is attributed to a local shortage of US currency, with only $84 million available on Thursday, down by half from the previous day.

Razia Khan, Standard Chartered's chief economist for Africa and the Middle East, predicts that $1.3 billion worth of naira futures will mature by the end of the month, negatively impacting market sentiment.

ADVERTISEMENT

This recent depreciation is a volatility pattern since Nigerian President Bola Tinubu eased foreign exchange controls in June. Since then, the naira has depreciated by approximately 68% against the dollar, indicating that market forces are now significantly impacting its value.

As quoted by Blooberg, Khan said, “When the currency appreciated very fast, there had been a bout of profit taking by offshore investors, and this meant that dollar-naira exchange rate backed up again. This is completely in line with the functioning market.”

However, the decrease in the value of the naira is expected to intensify pressure on the Central Bank of Nigeria to raise interest rates further during its upcoming policy meeting on May 21.

During its February and March meetings, the bank had previously raised rates by a combined 600 basis points.

ADVERTISEMENT

This move helped the naira recover from its low of ₦1,627 against the dollar on March 8 to ₦1,072 by mid-April, as investors opted for higher-yielding local assets.

The unofficial market also witnessed a decline in the value of the naira, slipping by 0.9% to ₦1,468 naira per dollar on Friday.

This drop was attributed to increased demand from individuals and small businesses, as noted by Abubakar Muhammed, CEO of Forward Marketing Bureau de Change Ltd., which monitors data in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital.

However, the naira's appreciation has stalled due to sluggish demand from international investors for local assets amid concerns about dwindling reserves, according to Danelee Masia, senior economist for South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa at Deutsche Bank.

She said, “We think the naira is likely to be vulnerable to stronger seasonal FX demand” for dollars.

ADVERTISEMENT

“FX demand tends to go up in Nigeria in Q3 and Q4, driven by stronger corporate demand ahead of the holiday season.”

According to Ayodele Salami, chief investment officer at Emerging Markets Investment Management Ltd in the UK, African currencies, including the naira, are under strain due to increased local demand for dollars.

This demand primarily covers the costs of importing raw materials and commodities, such as oil.

Nigeria, despite being a major oil producer, faces significant dollar outflows due to its reliance on imported energy products, as its refining capacity is limited.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, two other African nations have experienced currency depreciation, with the Zambian kwacha reaching a historic low against the dollar and Ghana's cedi dropping to its weakest level since 2022.

Both Zambia and Ghana are currently undergoing debt restructuring processes.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Naira becomes worst-performing currency as dollar shortage looms nationwide

Naira becomes worst-performing currency as dollar shortage looms nationwide

EFCC boss faces visa ban threat over Yahaya Bello's case

EFCC boss faces visa ban threat over Yahaya Bello's case

Rivers crisis: Court stops Amaewhule, 24 others from parading as lawmaker

Rivers crisis: Court stops Amaewhule, 24 others from parading as lawmaker

Fresh twist as Edo ex-speaker resigns from PDP

Fresh twist as Edo ex-speaker resigns from PDP

Student accused of multiple rapes acquitted by court

Student accused of multiple rapes acquitted by court

Tinubu's policies attracted $30bn foreign investments - Minister

Tinubu's policies attracted $30bn foreign investments - Minister

252 UNN graduates bag first-class honours at 52nd convocation

252 UNN graduates bag first-class honours at 52nd convocation

Osogbo residents rejoice over NDLEA's death penalty for drug traffickers

Osogbo residents rejoice over NDLEA's death penalty for drug traffickers

₦80.2bn fraud: Court insists Yahaya Bello must appear in court

₦80.2bn fraud: Court insists Yahaya Bello must appear in court

Pulse Sports

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

EFCC, ICPC. [Facebook]

CSOs demand freedom in operation for anti-graft agencies

Syringes [Healthline]

FG bans foreign syringes in hospitals, promotes NAFDAC-approved local procurement

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Governor Sanwo-Olu vows to prevent Lekki from becoming another Apapa

Godwin Emefiele [Punch]

Emefiele's trial adjourned to May 9 to study additional proof of evidence