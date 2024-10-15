'No light at tunnel's end' - Momodu sceptical of Tinubu's economic plans

Momodu, speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today programme, expressed doubts over the government's capacity to deliver on its promises to improve the lives of suffering Nigerians.

"I've lived long enough in this country called Nigeria. I've listened to all the sweet talks by politicians. I have yet to see the sign of that light at the end of the tunnel," Momodu stated, adding that he sees no evidence to suggest a reversal of the nation's economic difficulties under the current administration.

Momodu's comments follow assurances from the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu, who recently affirmed the government's commitment to improving living conditions and reshaping the national economic landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bagudu's statement echoed the government's resolve to tackle widespread hardship, promising Nigerians a brighter future.

However, Momodu challenged these assurances, describing them as familiar rhetoric often heard from politicians.

Despite his scepticism, he expressed his hope for national progress. "I'm not going to argue with them. I wish them the best of luck because I want Nigeria to be good. It's not in my interest for Nigeria to collapse," he said, acknowledging the critical need for successful governance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Momodu cautioned that the effectiveness of Tinubu's administration would ultimately be judged by its outcomes.

"If they do it well, Nigerians will applaud them, but if they don't, those coming after them will also tell them the same thing they're talking about Buhari now."