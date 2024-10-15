Shettima on FG policies: 'We feel the pain of the poor, but have no option'

Speaking at the 30th anniversary of the Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja, Shettima admitted that some government policies, though painful, were necessary to address pressing economic challenges.

Shettima, with a strong sense of empathy, reiterated President Bola Tinubu's and his own unwavering commitment to understanding the struggles of ordinary Nigerians.

"My heart and the heart of President Bola Tinubu go to the Nigerian people," he remarked. "We empathise with what the poor and the young are going through in the Nigerian nation, but we have no option."

His statement captured the administration's perspective on the necessity of the current economic trajectory.

Shettima also defended the government's stance on policies that have been perceived as unpopular.

He noted that while many of the administration's decisions are challenging and have led to public discomfort, they are rooted in what he described as a candid approach to resolving deep-rooted economic issues.

"Some of these decisions are unpopular," he acknowledged, "but the truth is most often the truth that men prefer not to hear."