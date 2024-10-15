ADVERTISEMENT
Shettima on FG policies: 'We feel the pain of the poor, but have no option'

Segun Adeyemi

The Vice President's remarks underscored the administration's position that policy shifts, though challenging, are geared toward longer-term economic stability.

Vice President Kashim Shettima. [Facebook]
Vice President Kashim Shettima. [Facebook]

Speaking at the 30th anniversary of the Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja, Shettima admitted that some government policies, though painful, were necessary to address pressing economic challenges.

Shettima, with a strong sense of empathy, reiterated President Bola Tinubu's and his own unwavering commitment to understanding the struggles of ordinary Nigerians.

"My heart and the heart of President Bola Tinubu go to the Nigerian people," he remarked. "We empathise with what the poor and the young are going through in the Nigerian nation, but we have no option."

His statement captured the administration's perspective on the necessity of the current economic trajectory.

Shettima also defended the government's stance on policies that have been perceived as unpopular.

He noted that while many of the administration's decisions are challenging and have led to public discomfort, they are rooted in what he described as a candid approach to resolving deep-rooted economic issues.

"Some of these decisions are unpopular," he acknowledged, "but the truth is most often the truth that men prefer not to hear."

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

