Why Tinubu's economic plan is working - Atiku Bagudu

Speaking at the National Economic Dialogue 2024, hosted by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) in Abuja, on Wednesday, August 21, Bagudu acknowledged the challenges of the past 25 years of democracy but emphasized that Nigeria is on a path to economic recovery.

The event, themed "Nigeria's Economic Future: 25 Years of Democracy and Beyond," brought together key government officials, economic experts, and private sector leaders to discuss the nation's progress and future direction.

Bagudu expressed confidence in the government's strategy, stating, "We are under no illusion that it will involve choices that are tough. That is why, at every turn, we are looking for resources that we believe can compensate for those tough choices."

He assured participants that the administration is unwaveringly committed to accelerating progress.

"Whatever we are doing, we have taken the message that we need to do more. We need to do better, and we need to do it in a hurry," Bagudu added.

FG can't tackle Nigeria's socio-economic problems alone – Gbajabiamila

Also at the event, Femi Gbajabiamila, President Bola Tinubu's chief of staff, urged the government and citizens to address the nation's pressing questions.

He reminded attendees that while the government plays a crucial role, it cannot single-handedly determine the future.