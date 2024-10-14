ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Budget minister's scorecard surfaces amid cabinet reshuffle rumour

Segun Adeyemi

The scorecard recommends further enhancements in public engagement, monitoring and evaluation, and expanding youth empowerment programs for transparency and accountability in governance.

Sen. Abubakar Bagudu [TheCable]
Sen. Abubakar Bagudu [TheCable]

Recommended articles

In September, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, revealed that his principal will soon reshuffle his cabinet.

"The President has expressed his desire to reshuffle his cabinet, and he will do it," Onanuga said while responding to questions from State House correspondent.

Similarly, former presidential spokesperson Doyin Okupe, while defending President Tinubu's recent vacation, noted that his trip was a tactical move to facilitate clear thinking and effective decision-making, which includes cabinet reshuffling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Initiative for Transparent Leadership (ITL) has ranked Senator Bagudu as one of the best-performing ministers in President Tinubu's cabinet.

At a press conference, ITL praised Bagudu's efforts to ensure an equal distribution of budgetary allocations across Nigeria's six geopolitical zones.

The group said that marks a significant departure from previous administrations where certain regions were favoured.

In his address, Executive Director Fabian Opialu said that under Senator Bagudu's leadership, the budget follows an even spread, ensuring that all six geopolitical zones benefit from concrete projects that meet tangible realities on the ground.

"Under Senator Bagudu's leadership, the budget follows an even spread, ensuring that all six geopolitical zones benefit from concrete projects," Opialu stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that this unprecedented level of accountability underscores Bagudu's dedication to transparent governance.

Opialu also praised the Minister for prioritising resources in crucial sectors such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, and security, stating, "Senator Bagudu has worked meticulously to ensure that resources are allocated based on national priorities rather than political considerations."

They recommended further enhancements in public engagement, monitoring and evaluation, and the expansion of youth empowerment programs, stressing the need for ongoing transparency and accountability in governance.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP accuses Aiyedatiwa of deceiving Ondo workers with ₦73k minimum wage offer

PDP accuses Aiyedatiwa of deceiving Ondo workers with ₦73k minimum wage offer

Police charge 4 bloggers again over alleged cybercrime involving GTCO

Police charge 4 bloggers again over alleged cybercrime involving GTCO

Budget minister's scorecard surfaces amid cabinet reshuffle rumour

Budget minister's scorecard surfaces amid cabinet reshuffle rumour

6 Dead, 5 injured in multiple vehicle accident in Oyo State

6 Dead, 5 injured in multiple vehicle accident in Oyo State

NNPP members reject Kwankwaso’s leadership as APC faces mass defections in Kano

NNPP members reject Kwankwaso’s leadership as APC faces mass defections in Kano

Niger Govt unveils plans to cut housing costs for residents to build at their pace

Niger Govt unveils plans to cut housing costs for residents to build at their pace

RCCG overseer Adeboye appoints ex-UNILAG VC as Redeemer’s University pro-chancellor

RCCG overseer Adeboye appoints ex-UNILAG VC as Redeemer’s University pro-chancellor

'I can't afford eggs anymore' - Ex-gov laments over economic hardship

'I can't afford eggs anymore' - Ex-gov laments over economic hardship

Federal lawmaker renovates 3 schools in Aba to boost education sector

Federal lawmaker renovates 3 schools in Aba to boost education sector

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men can have breast cancer, both genders should go for screening - Expert

Men can have breast cancer too, both genders should regularly get screened – Expert

President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

Tinubu finally breaks silence on Rivers crisis as tension escalates

Apapa customs command collects ₦1.6trn in Q3.

Apapa customs command collects ₦1.6trn in Q3

Governor Sim Fubara and IGP Kayode Egbetokun. [Facebook]

Rivers crisis: Police reply Fubara amid rising tension