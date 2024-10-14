Budget minister's scorecard surfaces amid cabinet reshuffle rumour

In September, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, revealed that his principal will soon reshuffle his cabinet.

"The President has expressed his desire to reshuffle his cabinet, and he will do it," Onanuga said while responding to questions from State House correspondent.

Similarly, former presidential spokesperson Doyin Okupe, while defending President Tinubu's recent vacation, noted that his trip was a tactical move to facilitate clear thinking and effective decision-making, which includes cabinet reshuffling.

Meanwhile, the Initiative for Transparent Leadership (ITL) has ranked Senator Bagudu as one of the best-performing ministers in President Tinubu's cabinet.

At a press conference, ITL praised Bagudu's efforts to ensure an equal distribution of budgetary allocations across Nigeria's six geopolitical zones.

The group said that marks a significant departure from previous administrations where certain regions were favoured.

In his address, Executive Director Fabian Opialu said that under Senator Bagudu's leadership, the budget follows an even spread, ensuring that all six geopolitical zones benefit from concrete projects that meet tangible realities on the ground.

He noted that this unprecedented level of accountability underscores Bagudu's dedication to transparent governance.

Opialu also praised the Minister for prioritising resources in crucial sectors such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, and security, stating, "Senator Bagudu has worked meticulously to ensure that resources are allocated based on national priorities rather than political considerations."