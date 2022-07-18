Zamfara gov Matawalle suspends Emir for giving bandit chieftaincy title

It would be recalled that on Saturday, July 16, 2022, Matawalle honored the repentant bandit in Yandoto town, the headquarters of the emirate.

With the title, Aliero was to be recognised as the leader of the Fulani clan in the emirate.

During the ceremony, Marafa said the chieftaincy title was conferred on Aliero for being a peacemaker in the emirate, adding that people could now go to their farms without fear of bandits’ attacks.

However, in a statement addressed to members of the public, Matawalle suspended the Emir for turbaning a notorious repentant bandits’ leader, Adamu Aliero, as Sarkin Fulani (leader of Fulani).

Distancing his government from the event, Matawalle who suspended Marafa indefinitely, stated that the Emir is under investigation.

The statement read: “This is to inform the general public that the Zamfara State Government has dissociated itself from the alleged turbaning of a Sarkin Fulani by the Emir of Birnin ‘Yandoto of Tsafe Local Government Area”.

“In this regard, the State Executive Governor, Hon. Bello Mohammed Matawalle, MON (Shattiman Sokoto) has directed for suspension of the Emir with immediate effect.

“Accordingly, the Executive Governor has approved the appointment of a Committee to investigate the circumstances leading to the action of the Emir.”