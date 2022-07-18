RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Zamfara gov Matawalle suspends Emir for giving bandit chieftaincy title

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspended Emir said he conferred the chieftaincy title on the bandit so that people of his emirate could go to their farms peacefully.

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, has suspended Aliyu Garba Marafa, the Emir of Sabon Birnin Yandoto of Tsafe local government area of the state.

It would be recalled that on Saturday, July 16, 2022, Matawalle honored the repentant bandit in Yandoto town, the headquarters of the emirate.

With the title, Aliero was to be recognised as the leader of the Fulani clan in the emirate.

During the ceremony, Marafa said the chieftaincy title was conferred on Aliero for being a peacemaker in the emirate, adding that people could now go to their farms without fear of bandits’ attacks.

However, in a statement addressed to members of the public, Matawalle suspended the Emir for turbaning a notorious repentant bandits’ leader, Adamu Aliero, as Sarkin Fulani (leader of Fulani).

Distancing his government from the event, Matawalle who suspended Marafa indefinitely, stated that the Emir is under investigation.

The statement read: “This is to inform the general public that the Zamfara State Government has dissociated itself from the alleged turbaning of a Sarkin Fulani by the Emir of Birnin ‘Yandoto of Tsafe Local Government Area”.

“In this regard, the State Executive Governor, Hon. Bello Mohammed Matawalle, MON (Shattiman Sokoto) has directed for suspension of the Emir with immediate effect.

“Accordingly, the Executive Governor has approved the appointment of a Committee to investigate the circumstances leading to the action of the Emir.

The Zamfara Governor also directed that Alh. Mahe Garba Marafa, who is the District Head of ‘Yandoto, should take charge of the affairs of the Emirate.

