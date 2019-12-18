Some angry youths have set ablaze Sotitobire Miracle Church in Akure, Ondo State, after the corpse of a one-year-old boy declared missing in the church was allegedly exhumed.

It was gathered that during the attack on the church on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, a policeman was killed as six houses and five vehicles were razed.

Although, the policeman's identity could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report, Vanguard reports that the youths were enraged that the leadership of the church still conducted services despite the development.

The baby identified as Gold Kolawole was reported to have been declared missing during a worship service in the church last month (November).

The Cable reports that sources within the church stated that the boy who was at the children’s department during the service, could not be found after the service.

Modupe Kolawole, who's the mother of the child and member of the church, said she suspects foul play in the disappearance of her son.

Following a petition written by the child's parents, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), have arrested Alfa Babatunde, the founder of the church.

The police have reacted to the incident, claiming no buried child was exhumed from the church, Vanguard has just updated.

The statement from the police reads as follows, “The Ondo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public particularly the People of Ondo State that they should disregard the rumours making the rounds that the body of a recently declared missing boy in the state has been exhumed from Sotitobire church in Akure.

“It is most unfortunate that this misleading information spearheaded by a popular TV station, has ignited a spontaneous reactions from the people leading to wanton destruction of properties and injuries to many.

“The church building was also set ablaze by irate youths. Some of our officers dispatched to the scene to contain the situation were pelted with stones with many of them sustaining injuries.

“Their patrol vehicle was also badly damaged. This rejoinder became necessary to disabuse the minds of many Nigerians who might have fallen for this wicked lies and propaganda.

“The public should also not be hoodwinked by reports that the command has abandoned the investigation of the incident,as the case file is already on the way to the DPP for legal advice.

“Notwithstanding this latest incident, more reinforcement has been sent to the scene to contain the situation.”