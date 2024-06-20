Young men steal woman's ₦700k in the market, granted ₦500k bail

The defendants, whose addresses were not provided, are standing trial on charges of conspiracy and stealing, to which they pleaded not guilty. The prosecutor, Philip Amusan told the court that Olaniyan and Sodiq allegedly committed the offences on June 7, at Ogunpa market area, Ibadan.

Amusan said that the duo allegedly stole ₦700,000 belonging to one Mrs Esther Ayeni. He said that the offences contravened Sections 516 and 390 (9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.