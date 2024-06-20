ADVERTISEMENT
Young men steal woman's ₦700k in the market, granted ₦500k bail

News Agency Of Nigeria

The court adjourned the case until July 22 for a hearing.

The defendants, whose addresses were not provided, are standing trial on charges of conspiracy and stealing, to which they pleaded not guilty. The prosecutor, Philip Amusan told the court that Olaniyan and Sodiq allegedly committed the offences on June 7, at Ogunpa market area, Ibadan.

Amusan said that the duo allegedly stole ₦700,000 belonging to one Mrs Esther Ayeni. He said that the offences contravened Sections 516 and 390 (9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The President of the court, Sukurat Yusuf granted the defendants bail for ₦500,000 each and two sureties each in like sum. She adjourned the case until July 22 for a hearing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

