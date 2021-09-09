Yahoo Boy jailed for pretending to be white prostitute online

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Nehemiah Joel before the Kaduna State High Court for pretending to be Chloe Adler, a white sex worker.

The agency said he posed as a prostitute on social media to defraud unsuspecting victims, mostly middle aged men, a violation of Section 308 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law of 2017.

"Part of his gimmick was to request for payment for his services upfront before meeting with his clients," EFCC told the court.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge against him and was convicted by the court.