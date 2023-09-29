ADVERTISEMENT
Woman raises alarm after catching her husband burying newborn baby

Damilare Famuyiwa

The man reportedly buried the newborn baby to conceal his illicit act with a 16-year-old girl, whom he impregnated.

The suspect will be charged to court for prosecution [Punch]
The suspect will be charged to court for prosecution [Punch]

Emwutosi was said to have raised the alarm after she returned home, and caught her husband burying the newborn baby.

Ezenwankwo reportedly buried the newborn baby to conceal his illicit acts with a 16-year-old girl whom he impregnated. The latter bore the child for him afterward.

The woman, however, sustained body injuries from her husband following her outcry.

Describing the suspect as a ritualist, Chidinmma Ikeanyionwu, the Media Aide to the Anambra State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, in a statement, disclosed that Ezenwankwo was immediately arrested by security operatives and the wife was rescued after the ministry was alerted of the development.

The statement read, “One Ekwutosi Ezenwankwo, a woman from Agbiligba Nanka has been rescued from his alleged ritualist husband, Ifeanyi Ezenwankwo, for refusing to aid and abet his criminal activities.

“According to the woman, the husband who is also a native of Nanka is always in the habit of impregnating one 16-year-old girl and afterward, aborts the pregnancies, but he ran out of luck when the said 16-year-old became pregnant again and the pregnancy could not be aborted.

“The wife of the culprit said that trouble started when she came back home from where she went to and met her husband and the 16-year-old girl burying the newborn baby and when she raised the alarm, the husband brutally descended on her and wounded her together with her children.

“The woman noted that she had earlier observed what was going on between her husband and the young girl and had quickly warned that nothing should happen to the unborn child, a situation, she said made the husband hide the girl in his chambers.

“She also revealed that the husband also threatened to kill her, which according to her, has been a constant occurrence, citing instances where community members have rescued her from her husband anytime he embarks on the mission of silencing her.

“When she was asked what started the issue, Ekwutosi said that their problem started when the husband married another woman and ever since has not been contributing to the upkeep and welfare of the children.”

The statement added that investigations were ongoing, and the suspect would be charged to court for prosecution.

