Woman drags husband to court for alleged denial of ”conjugal right”

News Agency Of Nigeria

A businesswoman, Mrs Ojoma Nuel, on Thursday dragged her husband, Thomas, before a Customary Court in Nyanya, Abuja, for allegedly denying her of “conjugal rights”.

court (WuzupNigeria)
Ojoma, who resides in Jikwoyi area of Abuja, also accused her husband of domestic violence.

The woman, who is seeking for divorce, said her husband no longer cared about her and their only child.

“My husband has practically denied me of my conjugal rights; he doesn’t care to know how I feel, or what my needs are in that aspect.

“I have suffered repeated physical abuse and violence from Thomas, including blows, slaps, locked out of the house and so on,” she said.

The petitioner told the court that her husband doesn’t provide for the family.

She prayed the court to grant her divorce; the custody of their only child and compel her husband to pay N50,000 for upkeep of their child every month.

Thomas, who was present in court, denied all the allegations.

He urged the court to resolve the matter.

The Presiding Judge, Doocivir Yawe, however adjourned the matter until Feb. 16, for hearing.

