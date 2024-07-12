ADVERTISEMENT
Woman dies after lover poisons her drinks, abandons corpse in hotel

News Agency Of Nigeria

The defendant, also known as Katuka Dingyadi, is standing trial on three count charges of culpable homicide, false information and fraudulent activities. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Insp Muntari Mati, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 26, at Shagalinku Hotel in Birnin Kebbi.

“Musa lodged in room 412, Shagalinku Hotel, Tudun Wada, Birnin Kebbi with Usman, 31, now deceased, of Go-Slow area Birnin Kebbi.

“At about 10:00 am, Bello Musa poisoned her drinks of Maltina, 5 Alive and Swan Water, and after drinking them, she died on the spot.

“Musa also abandoned her corpse and escaped to an unknown destination.

“Musa was arrested on July 2, at Sweet Hotel, Dangoro area, Marjani Street, Katsina State, where he gave his name to the receptionist as Zubairu Sani from Minna, Niger, to avoid arrest.

“During a search on him, Musa was found in possession of 18 different ATM cards of different banks, which he confessed to have used to defraud bank customers,” he said.

He said the crimes contravened Section 193, 142 and 140 Kebbi State Penal Code Law. The prosecutor, however, applied for an adjournment to enable the police to complete its investigations for further proceedings.

The Chief Magistrate, Usman Umar-Bunza, adjourned the case to July 25, for further mention and to take the case file to the Ministry of Justice for advice. Umar-Bunza ordered the accused person to be remanded in the custodial centre pending the next appearance.

News Agency Of Nigeria

