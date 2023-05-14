The sports category has moved to a new website.
Woman arrested for alleged abuse of 5-year-old maid in Anambra

The Commissioner cautioned families and guardians against child abuse and maltreatment of their children and house helps in the state.

Woman arrested for alleged abuse of 5-year-old maid in Anambra.
Woman arrested for alleged abuse of 5-year-old maid in Anambra.

The State’s Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, told journalists in Awka on Saturday, that the 25-year-old Ifesinachi was arrested following a tip-off.

Obinabo said that the suspect, a native of Alor in Idemili South Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, used cane and pestle to beat the girl to a pulp because she threw her child on the ground.

She said that the case had been transferred to the State Criminal and Investigation Department of the Police Command in Anambra, where the suspect would be charged to court.

“Immediately the incident was brought to my attention, I sent our response teams and some Non-Governmental Organisations in company of the Police, to arrest the perpetrator

“The little girl was taken to the hospital where she is still undergoing medical examinations and treatments to ascertain the extent of her injuries. She is safe now and will not be returning to her guardian’s house again.

“We appreciate those who reported the case and the Police Command, for making sure that such cases are handled professional and in record time,” she said.

The Commissioner cautioned families and guardians against child abuse and maltreatment of their children and house helps in the state.

According to her, anyone caught abusing any child in Anambra will face the full wrath of the law.

Ifesinachi, while pleading for mercy, admitted that she flogged and inflicted injuries on the body of the girl.

She blamed the devil for her actions.

Earlier, the parents of the child, whose identities were not given, said that their little daughter was sent to live with the woman and help her after she gave birth to twins in March.

