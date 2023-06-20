ADVERTISEMENT
Woman allegedly steals customer’s ₦‎440,000

News Agency Of Nigeria

The prosecutor, ASP Clara Olagbayi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence from November 2022 to February 2023 at Vyne Multipurpose Global Venture located at 24, Opebi St., Dopemu, Lagos.

court (WuzupNigeria)

The defendant, who resides at Dopemu, Lagos State, is charged with stealing but she pleaded not guilty before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Olagbayi told the court that the defendant converted to her personal use, ₦‎440,000 that was to be paid to a customer, Mrs Vivian Essien.

The prosecutor said the defendant, who was in charge, could not explain how the money left the company ‘s bank account, but didn’t get to the customer’s account.

The alleged offence contravenes Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. A. Odubayo, granted the defendant to bail in the sum of ₦‎100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Odubayo adjourned the case until July 5 for mention.

