Woman accused of inserting firewood into girl's private part sent to prison

News Agency Of Nigeria

The prosecuting counsel, Insp Lawrence Olu-Balogun, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on June 11, at No 6, Isewo Dotin in the Obada area.

The defendant, who resides at No 6 Isewo Dotin, in the Obada-Oko area in Abeokuta, is facing a one-count charge of causing grievous harm.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge and begged for the court’s forgiveness.

The Magistrate, Mrs B.V William, ordered her remand to a correctional facility and asked the Prosecution to duplicate and send the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

William adjourned the case until June 26 for mention.

He alleged that the defendant, being the victim’s guardian, inserted burning firewood into her private part over the alleged theft of beverages valued at ₦650.

He told the court that the offence contravened Sections 316 and 319 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun 2006.

