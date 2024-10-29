Wife seeks divorce after 1 year of marriage, husband begs for forgiveness

The wife, of 101, Abisam Area, Offa Local Government Area of Kwara, told the court that she was no longer interested in the marriage, due to lack of love and care. She, therefore, wants a divorce, custody of the only child in the marriage and monthly support fees of ₦50,000.

The husband, however, said that he was still interested in the marriage and didn’t want a divorce.

The presiding Judge, Toyin Aluko, noted that: “It is always disturbing whenever young couples that are new in marriage applies for divorce”.

