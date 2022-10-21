RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Wife drags husband to court for alleged secret marriage to more wives

Pulse Mix

A housewife, Mrs Amina Muhammad, on Friday dragged her husband, Salisu Mohammed, before a Customary Court in Nyanya, Abuja, for alleged secret marriage to two more wives.

divorce
divorce

Read Also

She alleged that her husband secretly married two other wives and rented apartments for them in different locations in Abuja, while leaving her in Mararaba.

She said her husband had also been threatening to divorce her and forcefully evict her from her matrimonial home.

She also told the court that her husband had been denying her of her conjugal rights for over five years.

Amina begged the court to grant her divorce, claiming that her life and that of her children were no longer safe.

“I beg this honourable court to grant me divorce and custody of my children because my husband is threatening me and boasting to forcefully evict her from their home if I don’t leave peacefully,” she said

The respondent, who was present in the court, however, denied the allegations.

The Judge, Doocivir Yawe, adjourned the matter until Oct. 31 for hearing

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NSCDC intercepts Cannabis Sativa worth N64m on high sea

NSCDC intercepts Cannabis Sativa worth N64m on high sea

Floods kill 23 in Kano State

Floods kill 23 in Kano State

Debate: NEDG to engage presidential candidates on economy

Debate: NEDG to engage presidential candidates on economy

Buhari inaugurates APC Presidential Campaign Council, unveils Action Plan

Buhari inaugurates APC Presidential Campaign Council, unveils Action Plan

Bayelsa flood has turned Jonathan to an IDP - Gov Diri laments

Bayelsa flood has turned Jonathan to an IDP - Gov Diri laments

How I plan to end subsidy regime - Tinubu

How I plan to end subsidy regime - Tinubu

Atiku commiserates with David Mark over son’s death

Atiku commiserates with David Mark over son’s death

YPP flags off 2023 presidential campaign with economic agenda

YPP flags off 2023 presidential campaign with economic agenda

Bola Tinubu unveils action plan to ‘Make Nigeria Great’

Bola Tinubu unveils action plan to ‘Make Nigeria Great’

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Man smashes wife's head

Man smashes wife’s head on the wall, burns her corpse with iron

Lagos student dies

Lagos student dies after his friends drug and set calabash on him

The Pulse Influencer Network

Pulse takes Influencer Awards ceremony to next level with Afro-excellence edition

Divorce-seeking wife says husband irresponsible, not ready to father child.

Divorce-seeking wife says husband irresponsible, not ready to father child