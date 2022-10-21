Wife drags husband to court for alleged secret marriage to more wives

She alleged that her husband secretly married two other wives and rented apartments for them in different locations in Abuja, while leaving her in Mararaba.

She said her husband had also been threatening to divorce her and forcefully evict her from her matrimonial home.

She also told the court that her husband had been denying her of her conjugal rights for over five years.

Amina begged the court to grant her divorce, claiming that her life and that of her children were no longer safe.

“I beg this honourable court to grant me divorce and custody of my children because my husband is threatening me and boasting to forcefully evict her from their home if I don’t leave peacefully,” she said

The respondent, who was present in the court, however, denied the allegations.