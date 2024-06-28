ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Wife arranges her kidnapping to extort money from husband, spends 60 days in jail

News Agency Of Nigeria

The court ordered that the woman remain in prison for 60 days pending legal advice from the Department of Director of Public Prosecution.

Wife arranges her kidnapping to extort husband, spends 60 days in jail
Wife arranges her kidnapping to extort husband, spends 60 days in jail

Recommended articles

The defendant, whose plea was not taken by the court, was arraigned on a one-count charge of self-kidnapping. The Police counsel, Insp Adekunle Opayemi told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 20 at about 2:42 pm at Elite Road in Abeokuta.

According to the counsel, the defendant arranged for herself to be kidnapped to extort money from her husband, Ogunbummi Lateef.

Opayemi said that the offence committed contravened section 27 of the Prohibition of forcible occupation of landed properties, armed robbery, kidnapping cultism and other anti-violence and related offence laws of Ogun 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Magistrate, O.O Odumosun ordered that the defendant be remanded in prison for 60 days pending legal advice from the Department of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

She, however, adjourned the case until September 19 for mention.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Black market or second-hand? FG plans purchase of seized aircraft for Tinubu

Black market or second-hand? FG plans purchase of seized aircraft for Tinubu

FG to resume Calabar-Itu highway dualisation as Umahi resolves construction issues

FG to resume Calabar-Itu highway dualisation as Umahi resolves construction issues

Your boss works for me  —  Mr Macaroni blasts Sanwo-Olu’s aide

Your boss works for me  —  Mr Macaroni blasts Sanwo-Olu’s aide

Benue State local govt election moved to November 16 due to logistics issues

Benue State local govt election moved to November 16 due to logistics issues

Reps plan to increase health facility budgets due to high electricity costs

Reps plan to increase health facility budgets due to high electricity costs

Nigerian youths must wake up, take a cue from Kenya - Ex-APC spokesman

Nigerian youths must wake up, take a cue from Kenya - Ex-APC spokesman

Lagos Govt converts general hospital to eye centre to enhance Nigerian eye care

Lagos Govt converts general hospital to eye centre to enhance Nigerian eye care

17 killed, 45 injured in Ogun road crashes during Eid celebration

17 killed, 45 injured in Ogun road crashes during Eid celebration

CBN to address cybersecurity issues for financial system stability, integrity

CBN to address cybersecurity issues for financial system stability, integrity

Pulse Sports

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men in possession of explosives [Blueprint Newspapers Limited]

3 men charged for possessing explosives, granted ₦500k bail

After 49 years, husband seeks divorce over wife’s stubbornness

After 49 years, husband seeks divorce over wife’s stubbornness, she pleads to stay

Rahemat Lateef faked her kidnapping [Punch]

Missing pregnant woman faked her kidnap - Ogun police

Tax force officer in court for ₦264,000 fraud, granted ₦500k bail

Tax force officer in court for ₦264,000 fraud, granted ₦500,000 bail