ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Widow dies alongside her 5 children after eating expired food in Kano

Damilare Famuyiwa

The woman and her five children reportedly lost their lives after eating a local Hausa dish in Kano State.

Police are investigating the exact cause of their death [The Spectacles]
Police are investigating the exact cause of their death [The Spectacles]

Recommended articles

The tragic incident occurred in Karkari village, Gwarzo Local Government Area of Kano State, where the family consumed a meal of Danwake, a local Hausa dish.

Reports suggest that Abdulkarim, who was the family’s sole provider, used expired cassava flour to prepare the meal.

The other family members - Bashir, Firdausi, Hafsat, Usman, and Jamilu fell ill after eating the food.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were rushed to Gwarzo General Hospital but were unfortunately pronounced dead upon arrival.

Kano State Police Command confirmed the incident and has launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of death.

According to police sources, while the initial indications point to expired food, a thorough medical examination is being conducted to confirm this.

Kano Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abdullahi Kiyawa said: “The six members of the family who ate the food were rushed to Gwarzo General Hospital where they were confirmed dead by doctors.

An investigation has commenced to ascertain the real cause of their demise.

ADVERTISEMENT

We are still waiting for the medical report from the hospital to ascertain the cause of the death of the six persons.”

The police are reportedly awaiting the results of the medical report, which will provide further insight into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

The sudden and tragic loss of the widow and her children had, however, shocked the local community, highlighting concerns over food safety and the dangers of consuming expired products.

The authorities are working to ensure that all necessary measures are taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

The investigation continues as the community mourns the loss of the Abdulkarim family.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos Taskforce captures 4 for illegal petroleum sales, seizes 2,000 litres

Lagos Taskforce captures 4 for illegal petroleum sales, seizes 2,000 litres

INEC urged to investigate presidency’s alleged interference in Edo guber poll

INEC urged to investigate presidency’s alleged interference in Edo guber poll

LASG announces night traffic diversion for Sura Ramp road repair on Aug 21

LASG announces night traffic diversion for Sura Ramp road repair on Aug 21

ExxonMobil denies oil spill claims in Akwa Ibom, says no leak from facilities

ExxonMobil denies oil spill claims in Akwa Ibom, says no leak from facilities

CBN records $553m in remittance inflows for July 2024

CBN records $553m in remittance inflows for July 2024

Obama endorses Harris as Democratic candidate with renowned rhetorical powers

Obama endorses Harris as Democratic candidate with renowned rhetorical powers

Lagos doctors protest, demand release of abducted colleague held for 7 months

Lagos doctors protest, demand release of abducted colleague held for 7 months

NLC President Ajaero to honour Police invitation amid terrorism allegations

NLC President Ajaero to honour Police invitation amid terrorism allegations

Bayelsa Deputy Gov urges tertiary institutions to produce quality graduates

Bayelsa Deputy Gov urges tertiary institutions to produce quality graduates

Pulse Sports

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

25-year-old newbie fraudster gets 6 months community service for $300 scam

25-year-old newbie fraudster gets 6 months community service for $300 scam

Authorities are trying to restore peace in the area [The Guardian]

Rival cult group kills cultist, cuts off his hand in gruesome attack

Heartbroken father in tears as Israeli strike kills newborn twins and wife

Heartbroken father in tears as Israeli strike kills newborn twins and wife

FRSC at an accident scene (Illustration)

11 dead, 8 injured in Abia road traffic crash