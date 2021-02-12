This offer is only open to both active and disconnected GOtv Jolli and Jinja customers.

Here are 5 reasons we think you should upgrade to the Max package:

What to expect from GOtv Max this Valentine

AMAZING DISCOUNT OFFER: The Max for Less offer gives customers on the lower packages, GOtv Jolli and Jinja the opportunity to enjoy great entertainment on over 75 channels on GOtv Max at a special discount of N2,999 instead of N3,600 per month! ACCESS TO AMERICAN SPORTS ON ESPN: Sports enthusiasts on GOtv Max can look forward to a variety of sports programmes such as news, documentaries, shows and games all day long on ESPN (Channel 38). This weekend is packed with exciting content such as the, English Football League (EFL), Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth on Saturday, 13th February at 1:25pm, including two amazing shows on Thursday, 18th February; NBA: The Jump at 9pm and NFL Live at 10pm. ENJOY LIVE MATCHES FROM THE LEGENDARY LA LIGA, SERIE A, FA CUP: Football lovers have access to the best of the Spanish and Italian football leagues, twice as more select matches of the English Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Emirates FA Cup and many more with GOtv Max. . OnSerie A this weekend, watch Napoli vs Juventus on Saturday, 13th February at 6pm on SuperSport Select 1 (Channel 33). While for La Liga, Real Madrid vs Valencia will be showing live on Sunday, 14th February at 4pm on SuperSport La Liga (Channel 32). MOVIES AND SERIES FOR A ROMANTIC VALENTINE WEEKEND: GOtv Max subscribers have a great line up of romantic movies and series to enjoy this special love season. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo airs on Saturday, 13th February at 2pm on StarLife (Channel 23), A Harvest Wedding on Sunday, 14th February at 10:35am on M-Net Movies 4 (Channel 3), and What Love Is airs on Sunday, 14th Sunday at 6pm on BET (Channel 21). EXCITING KIDS’ SHOWS TO KEEP THE KIDS OCCUPIED: With GOtv Max, there is something for every member of the family. The kids can celebrate love & friendship and enjoy selected love themed episodes from Teen Titans Go, DC Super Hero Girls, The Amazing World Of Gumball, Power Rangers, Craig Of The Creek and much more! With The Love bug Valentines showing all day on Cartoon Network (Channel 67) on Sunday, 14th February.

So, take advantage of this limited time only offer. Download the MyGOtv app, available to iOS and Android users to sign up for GOtv Max today!

For more information on the offer as well as other products and services, please visit www.gotvafrica.com and follow GOtv on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to find out more entertaining movies and TV series this February.

*This is a featured post.