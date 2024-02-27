Wanted kidnapper terrorising FCT arrested 2 weeks after Wike placed bounty on him

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, had on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, placed ₦20m bounty on Fafa and Dahiru Adamu, both of whom terrorised the FCT.

Announcing the development, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, in a statement said the wanted kidnapper was arrested on February 24, 2024, at about 7:05 pm inside Sardauna Forest in Nasarawa State.

The police said the kidnapper confessed that his syndicate masterminded several kidnappings in the FCT and its environs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fafa’s syndicate is said to be responsible for the abduction of Barr. Chris Agidy, legal aid to Senator Ned Nwoko and Sunday Yahaya Zakwai, the district head of Ketti Village, both of whom were later killed.

The statement read, “The operatives of the FCT Police Command, in a continued effort against banditry in FCT and its environs, on February 24, 2024, at about 7:05 PM, acting on credible intelligence, stormed Sardauna Forest, Toto, Nasarawa State and arrested one Samaila Wakili Fafa A.K.A Habu Ibrahim, a kidnap kingpin who has been on the wanted list of the Command for a long time and bounty placed on his head by the Hon. Minister FCT.

“The suspect is one of the two kidnappers the Honorable Minister FCT placed bounty on, as the other one namely Saidu Abdulkadir A.K.A Dahiru Adamu, had earlier been arrested by the Command.

“He confessed that his syndicate masterminded and executed several kidnappings in FCT and its environs, including the abduction of Barr. Chris Agidy, the legal aid to Senator. Ned Nwoko and Mr Sunday Yahaya Zakwai, the district head of Ketti Village were later killed by them. Samaila Wakili further led police operatives to where the remains of Barr. Chris Agidy is. The remains were recovered and deposited in Gwagwalada General Hospital.”