ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Wanted kidnapper terrorising FCT arrested 2 weeks after Wike placed bounty on him

Bayo Wahab

The police said the kidnapper confessed that his syndicate masterminded several kidnappings in the FCT and its environs.

Samaila Wakili Fafa, also known as Habu Ibrahim has been arrested. [Punch]
Samaila Wakili Fafa, also known as Habu Ibrahim has been arrested. [Punch]

Recommended articles

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, had on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, placed ₦20m bounty on Fafa and Dahiru Adamu, both of whom terrorised the FCT.

Announcing the development, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, in a statement said the wanted kidnapper was arrested on February 24, 2024, at about 7:05 pm inside Sardauna Forest in Nasarawa State.

The police said the kidnapper confessed that his syndicate masterminded several kidnappings in the FCT and its environs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fafa’s syndicate is said to be responsible for the abduction of Barr. Chris Agidy, legal aid to Senator Ned Nwoko and Sunday Yahaya Zakwai, the district head of Ketti Village, both of whom were later killed.

The statement read, “The operatives of the FCT Police Command, in a continued effort against banditry in FCT and its environs, on February 24, 2024, at about 7:05 PM, acting on credible intelligence, stormed Sardauna Forest, Toto, Nasarawa State and arrested one Samaila Wakili Fafa A.K.A Habu Ibrahim, a kidnap kingpin who has been on the wanted list of the Command for a long time and bounty placed on his head by the Hon. Minister FCT.

“The suspect is one of the two kidnappers the Honorable Minister FCT placed bounty on, as the other one namely Saidu Abdulkadir A.K.A Dahiru Adamu, had earlier been arrested by the Command.

“He confessed that his syndicate masterminded and executed several kidnappings in FCT and its environs, including the abduction of Barr. Chris Agidy, the legal aid to Senator. Ned Nwoko and Mr Sunday Yahaya Zakwai, the district head of Ketti Village were later killed by them. Samaila Wakili further led police operatives to where the remains of Barr. Chris Agidy is. The remains were recovered and deposited in Gwagwalada General Hospital.”

Adeh said investigations were still ongoing, adding that the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Benneth Igwe, reiterated his commitment to combating crime and criminality in the FCT.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Aiyedatiwa appoints Bayo Philip as acting Head of Service, retires Kayode Ogundele

Aiyedatiwa appoints Bayo Philip as acting Head of Service, retires Kayode Ogundele

Anambra building that collapsed, killed 5 people didn't have government approval

Anambra building that collapsed, killed 5 people didn't have government approval

Injured Nigeria is 'going through surgical operation' — Lagos deputy governor Hamzat

Injured Nigeria is 'going through surgical operation' — Lagos deputy governor Hamzat

Court orders arrest of Kano musician Ado Gwanja over immoral lyrics

Court orders arrest of Kano musician Ado Gwanja over immoral lyrics

CBN Governor denies responsibility for Nigeria's economic hardship

CBN Governor denies responsibility for Nigeria's economic hardship

Subsidy removal will ensure transparent, accountable energy sector - Tinubu

Subsidy removal will ensure transparent, accountable energy sector - Tinubu

Senate confirms Hafsat Bakari for appointment as Director, NFIU

Senate confirms Hafsat Bakari for appointment as Director, NFIU

From millionaire to zeronaire  -  Bash Ali wants to rule Nigeria after retirement

From millionaire to zeronaire  -  Bash Ali wants to rule Nigeria after retirement

CBN Governor sounds alarm over $26bn in transactions on Binance Nigeria

CBN Governor sounds alarm over $26bn in transactions on Binance Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The KAI officers demolished many shops during a recent operation in Epe [LASG]

Poor father of 5 children cries over KAI's demolition of his roadside shop

1 dead, 15 rescued as Lagos boat hits submerged shoreline concrete

1 dead, 15 rescued as Lagos boat hits submerged shoreline concrete

File photo. Potholes

80-year-old 'dead' man returns to life after ambulance hits big pothole

Murdered 17-year-old, Nathan Bawuah

17-year-old Ghanaian boy stabbed to death by another 17-year-old boy in London