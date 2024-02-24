ADVERTISEMENT
Reactions as video of employer assaulting female staff in Nairobi clothes shop surfaces

Charles Ouma

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has offered to help the woman pursue justice and have the rogue employer held accountable for his actions

Video of employer assaulting female staff sparks reactions on social media
Video of employer assaulting female staff sparks reactions on social media

Netizens have reacted to a viral video showing a man believed to be the owner of a second hands clothes shop beating up his female employee and kicking her severally.

The undated CCTV footage went viral on Friday, February 23 shows the woman cornered and standing next to a wall from where the man drags her before raining several blows and slaps on her.

She is then pushed onto the floor where the man continues to rain blows on her and kicks her severally.

With the woman writhing in pain, the man believed to be the owner of the shop is seen instructing her to carry out some duties.

She is seen rising and making her way to the direction indicated by the man.

A voice, presumably that of the person who recorded the video is heard questioning someone believed to the victim of the assault.

“Levina and you are still working in this shop?” A voice is heard asking.

The incident has seen netizens weigh in, demanding full investigation into the incident.

Reactions to video of employer assaulting female staff

A section called out the man believed to be the owner of the shop, noting that his actions were not in order and called for his immediate arrest.

The National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC): Shocking! Unwarranted! We call on @DCI_Kenya to investigate and ensure justice prevails. This incident underscores the need for comprehensive workplace policies safeguarding women from all forms of violence.

Video of employer assaulting female staff sparks reactions on social media
Video of employer assaulting female staff sparks reactions on social media Pulse Live Kenya

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko appealed to anyone who is able to put him in touch with the lady captured in the video so that she can help her pursue justice writing:

"This is totally unacceptable. This is Mr…beating up his female employee like this.. This girl deserves justice. Whoever has her contacts should liaise with me immediately tuinue huyu tycoon."

Lawrence Kitema: This is totally unacceptable. @DCI_Kenya please take note.

READ: Video of woman confronting property manager & threatening to shoot sparks debate

Hesborn Etyang: Unacceptable, no one is above the law.

Yoko: Unacceptable Sana, he should be arrested

Silingi: She doesn't deserve this, totally unacceptable.

Video of employer assaulting female staff sparks reactions on social media
Video of employer assaulting female staff sparks reactions on social media Pulse Live Kenya

Edwin Ochola: That is not how to deal with employees, he could have followed the procedure, but not to beat her as a way of discipline.

Jairus George: This, not allowed at all. Somebody's wife, somebody's mother, somebody's sister, TOTALLY NOT ALLOWED AT ALL!

