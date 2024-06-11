Varsity student throws her newborn baby from the top floor of her hostel

The student, whose identity remains undisclosed, was said to have thrown the infant from the top floor of a three-storey building, resulting in the baby’s death.

The incident came to light through a viral video that captured the aftermath, showing a heart-wrenching scene as fellow students struggled to come to terms with the tragedy.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the student gave birth in her hostel’s bathroom. This development, however, raised numerous questions about her unmarried status and the events leading up to her pregnancy.

The tertiary institution’s spokesperson, Abdullahi Bello confirmed the incident on Monday, stating that the university authorities were immediately notified.

Bello emphasised that the student’s pregnancy did not occur during her time at the university, noting that the academic session had only recently resumed. This revelation led to speculation about the student’s life outside the university and the possible reasons she felt compelled to take such drastic actions.

Following the incident, the student received immediate medical attention, and the university administration launched a thorough investigation into the matter.

The administration is not only looking into the specifics of the incident but also assessing the broader implications for student welfare and safety within the hostel environment.