US Ambassador David Friedman and International Pastor Chris Oyakhilome discuss the nation of Israel and her miraculous prosperity

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, president and founder of the internationally recognized LoveWorld Incorporated and Christ Embassy, had the opportunity to sit down with US Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, earlier this month. In this never-before-seen interview, the two respected leaders discussed Israel’s resilient strength, her contribution to human rights in the Middle East and matters of security in the northern part of Israel’s border, the Golan Heights.

The interview took place in Israel and was hosted by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome for “Your LoveWorld”, a program aired on a Christian satellite network based out of Nigeria. The Christian network has expanded and now runs multiple live studios across North and South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. The ministry and work of Pastor Chris and LoveWorld Incorporated have grown exponentially and while originating in Nigeria, it is now known worldwide with over 15 million followers.

Meeting US Ambassador David Friedman

The honored guest on “Your LoveWorld” and interviewee, Ambassador David Friedman, has served the United States in Israel for the past two years, since being nominated by current United States President Donald Trump on January 20th, 2017. Friedman’s appointment to US Ambassador to Israel was considered the first bilateral confirmation in the Trump Administration and thus far, it seems to be an incredibly promising diplomatic mission.

It has been an exciting several weeks for the small, yet mighty country of Israel. From hosting the internationally renowned singing competition, Eurovision, to announcements about new developments symbolizing the relationship between the US and Israel, Israel not only survives but continues to thrive. Pastor Chris Oyakhilome spent time in Israel last month with Ambassador Friedman, picking his brain about the current state of the nation and how the world has received her since the official transitioning of the US Embassy to Jerusalem.

One Year Since Moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem

As Pastor Chris Oyakhilome begins the LoveWorld interview, he wastes no time before reminiscing on the incredible and momentous accomplishment that Israel experienced just one year prior. Pastor Chris, having attended the ceremonial transitioning of the US Embassy to the city of Jerusalem, began by asking the US Ambassador his feelings regarding the change and how it has been received by the public in the last year.

US Ambassador, David Friedman responds:

“I think it’s been a very successful year and, you know, I thank God that we were able to have that first year in peace, tranquility, success, outreach to people of all faiths and to really, I think, present the President’s mission towards Israel, towards the Jewish world, the Christian world, the Muslim world in the best possible light.”

The Vision for Israel

The two respected men go on to discuss the differing opinions and positions that independent nations have taken on the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and the relocation of the diplomatic mission and how the US and Israel hope to set a new standard for such foreign relations. With Israel existing as the sole democratic nation throughout the Middle East, as well as having the absolute best human rights record in the region, a close relationship with the US almost feels meant to be. Friedman expresses his opinion of this when asked by Pastor Chris if he would explain “in a nutshell” what America’s vision for Israel is:

“We’d like to see much of the region join the 21st century, develop better practices with regard to human rights, more open, transparent economy, nonaggression from one country to the next. We think Israel is the lynchpin of that vision because Israel is the only democracy in the region. It has by far the best human rights record in the region. So, it is the model that we would like to see others aspire to and, without mentioning other countries, we are seeing progress. Not enough, not at enough of a pace. But our vision of the region are democratic nations living in peace.”

Discussions surrounding Israel and her security are often at the forefront of such interviews and news stories. Friedman makes an important comparison between both nations – Israel and the United States. While both countries undoubtedly stand for the same vision and share the same values of peace and security, Israel does so at much greater risks to its national security than the United States. Ambassador Friedman explains that even in the physical surroundings, Israel shares “borders with a ruthless, despotic regime that has killed or displaced more than a million people” while the US rests rather safely between oceans, Canada and Mexico.

Ambassador Friedman responds to Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s questions with enthusiasm and hope about Israel’s progress in peace and security along her borders. Pastor Chris has been a strong supporter of Israel for several years, as his Christian faith has connected him to the very land where Jesus’ ministry took place. Whether you believe it to be by God’s divine promise or the result of many coming together for the sake of peace and prosperity, the strength that Israel stands on today is a miracle of its own.

