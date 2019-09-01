Sunday was allegedly killed in his residence at Aba area of Ado-Ekiti.

The deceased who is a father of two, was alone in the house when the incident happened, a source disclosed to NAN.

It was also revealed that Olorunleke’s wife and children had travelled out of Ado-Ekiti since Wednesday and returned on Saturday morning only to meet their dead father in the pool of his own blood inside his room.

“The wife of the deceased put a call through to some of the neighbours on Thursday when she could not reach her husband on phone and they informed her that they saw him earlier in the day.

“We were, therefore, shocked when the wife said that she arrived on Saturday morning and met the door locked, and that she had to seek for the assistance of neighbours to force the door open.

“The woman said that she was surprised to have found her husband’s lifeless body on the floor in the pool of his own blood,” said a source who pleaded anonymity.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Ekiti State, Caleb Ikechukwu, confirmed the incident, promising that the command would get to the root of the matter and apprehend the perpetrators.

Ikechukwu, who said that investigations had already commenced on the incident, advised residents to monitor strange faces and movements within their neighbourhood and report to the police for immediate action.