UNIZIK probes 6 lecturers over sex scandals

Damilare Famuyiwa

The school Vice Chancellor expressed zero tolerance for randy lecturers.

Due process is being followed in the investigation [Facebook/UNIZIK Gists for Aspirants & Students]
Speaking with journalists in Akwa, Anambra State capital, Esimone disclosed that already, two of such randy lecturers have been shown the way out, while two others are on suspension.

The vice chancellor said if after thorough investigation, any of such lecturers was found guilty, the lecturer would be sacked, adding that the school had zero tolerance for such offences.

His words: “The case involving one of the said lecturers never came up under me as a vice chancellor. It was not under my tenure and I won’t be able to say much about it. It may be possible under any of my predecessors.

“But what I saw was a social media report -suspending him which is the way to go. Due process is important in handling such an issue.

” First, is to suspend the person and investigate. What we are doing now is investigation and once it is completed and he is indicted by the committee, it will then go to the joint council senate disciplinary committee and that is the committee that whatever it says will be presented to the council -the final decision.”

” If we do otherwise, he will go to court; even if it stays 10 years and that is what we have had. The previous VCs’ did that and those who had come back , we are paying heavily because due process was not followed.

” Once you suspend a person, we investigate properly. There is no emotion, no sentiment about it, if you use emotion and dismiss the person, no problem, one year later, he will approach court for damages.

“We have paid between 75 million and 80 million naira for something we knew was oblivious, but we did not follow due process.

“We are following due process in this case , once he is found culpable , he will leave the university, there is no two ways about it.”

Over the years, intimidation, and harassment of female students in Nigeria, particularly in tertiary institutions, has become rampant.

With this development, it is believed that students confidence to report any form of harassment and extortion by their lecturers, would be boosted.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

