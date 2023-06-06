UNILAG student shot d*ad while chasing phone thief in Yaba

Pandemonium erupted at Harvey Road, Moore Road Junction, in the Yaba area of Lagos State, on Saturday, June 3, 2023, following the shooting death of an undergraduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), identified simply as Adekunle.

It was gathered that Adekunle and his schoolmate identified simply as Opeyemi boarded a shuttle bus from Yaba to UNILAG.

While in the vehicle, a man, who was hanging at the back of the bus, dispossessed Opeyemi of her iPhone 7 plus.

Displeased by the dispossession, Opeyemi raised an alarm and Adekunle, in a desperate attempt to retrieve the phone from the robber who jumped down from the bus and fled, gave him a hot chase.

Realising that Adekunle was closing in on the suspect, it was learnt that one of the hoodlums suspected to be working with the fleeing suspect appeared from nowhere and shot the 23-year-old.

An eyewitness, who spoke on a condition of anonymity, stated that the robber’s accomplice shot Adekunle in the head.

According to the source, the undergraduate died on the spot.

His words: “The incident happened on June 3 around 9 pm. What happened was that someone shot the deceased at a close range on the left side of his head and he died on the spot. An ATM card found on him bears the name Adekunle.

“Later on, we gathered from a girl that gave her name as Opeyemi, who claimed to be a student of Business Administration, UNILAG, that she and the deceased, whom she knew as a student of UNILAG, boarded a shuttle bus from Yaba and were heading to UNILAG when she got dispossessed of her iPhone 7 Plus by a thief hanging at the back of the bus.

“She said the deceased attempted to help by pursuing the robber but in the process, another group of persons came out and one of them shot him at a close range on the left side of his head and he died on the spot.”