Undergraduate, mother, girlfriend jailed over N370.2 million fraud

Gift Kenneth, his mother, Dora Animam, and girlfriend, Dandy Spice Igwe, were all arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Agbor, Delta State last year.

Justice F.A. Olubanjo of the Federal High Court in Asaba, Delta last week found them guilty of one count charge each bordering on impersonation and obtaining by false pretences.

The trio conspired to defraud an American lady, identified as Lucinda Ann Garnes Henrichson, of an estimated N370.2 million ($902,935).

Using the false identity of Raymond Carl Eric, Kenneth proposed to the Texas-based victim an infrastructural investment project , convincing her to send the sum through bank accounts of various third parties.

Animam was found guilty of aiding the crime, receiving some of the fund through two bank accounts registered in her name.

The defendants pleaded guilty to their respective crime, and mother and son were sentenced to five years' imprisonment each, or a fine of N3 million.

Igwe was sentenced to two years' imprisonment or a fine of N100,000.

The court ordered that all the items found on the defendants be forfeited and restituted to the victim through the American embassy.