Police chief seeks arrest of Ibadan-based skit maker, Trinity

Damilare Famuyiwa

The Force Spokesperson described Trinity’s pranks as ‘too extreme’, urging those they’ve affected to lodge their complaints.

Sharing a video of Trinity on his social media pages, Adejobi expressed his displeasure at the prankster, deeming his content as ‘too extreme’.

The police chieftain, therefore, urged people who have been affected by the skit makers’ pranks to report him to the authorities.

“This doesn’t make any sense. I think the guy should have been arrested. Those individuals who feel the heat and fear of the pranks should be reporting the pranksters as many of their pranks are criminals, immoral, and evil. These women have a good case against him,” he wrote.

Prior to calling for Trinity’s arrest, the Force spokesperson had warned pranksters to be ready to face the consequences of some of their pranks as they will be made to face the wrath of the law for any harm their actions cause.

Adejobi argued that the activities of the pranksters create more problems for the police on security management than what they (pranksters) gain from such pranks.

According to him, the personnel of the force operating across the country should not be blamed for killing an innocent person if by any chance they shoot any prankster seen with a gun – be it a dummy or a real one – as the person might be taken for an armed robber or criminal before confirming the kind of gun with them.

The call for Trinity’s arrest had resulted in mixed reactions among Nigerians. While some people backed Adejobi, others advised the Force to prioritise more cogent issues.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

