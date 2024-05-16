Travellers crushed to death as trailer rams into 18-seater bus at police checkpoint

The accident reportedly happened on the Umuahia-Enugu axis of the Port Harcourt Enugu highway at a police checkpoint around the Lokpanta area in the early hours of Thursday.

According to TheNation, the commercial bus driver was waiting for the police clearance when the trailer driver lost control and rammed into the vehicle killing all its occupants.

An eyewitness, Bananas Okereke, who spoke to the newspaper said the bodies of victims still littered the scene at 8:20 am.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The road is blocked by protesting bus drivers and other motorists who are asking that the policemen who caused the accident be brought back to the scene.”