Tragedy in Zaria as fire kills family of 4

Umar said the outbreak occurred at around 1.00am on Hajiya Maituwo St., Low-Cost Area Zaria, Zaria Local Government.

He added that the fire service was called after the fire had already destroyed substantial part of the house.

However, Umar added that the timely intervention of the fire service curtailed the spread of the inferno to neighboring houses in the area.

An eyewitness, Malam Safiyanu Aliyu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the late Sani was an Imam at one of the Mosques on Buhari Street, Low Cost, Zaria.

Aliyu, who did not mention the cause of the fire outbreak said they heard a distress call from the members of a vigilance group guarding the area over a fire outbreak.

He added that by the time they came out for assistance, it was discovered that the fire had destroyed the apartment where the ill-fated family resided.