Tragedy in Kogi as 2 dead, 2 hospitalised after drinking excess herb

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tragedy in Kogi as 2 dead, 2 hospitalised after drinking excess herb [NAN]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sad incident occurred in Isanlu, Yagba East Local Government Area of the state.

The victims, including a 62-year-old man, reportedly drank in an excessive combination of Gegemu and Roots, all in the guise of getting high but only landed themselves in trouble.

While the 62-year-old man, fondly known as Okiribo, and 45-year-old Samuel Omo-Folorunsho died, one Shola Pempe and another youth were hospitalised at ECWA hospital, Makutu.

Some of the youths in the community went ahead to dig the said roots and turn them into concoction (agbo) by themselves and consumed them to be high.

The traditional ruler, Oba Moses Etombi, Agbana of Isanlu, who confirmed the incident described it as “tragic” and “very unfortunate”.

The traditional ruler said the incident threw the community into mourning as “it is unbelievable that the herbs that we have been using for treatment of pile could send our beloved ones to their early graves.

“From what I learnt, they drank more than two litres of the concoction, which badly affected their health.

“We only use those herbs for treatment of pile and only a little of its quantity is supposed to be taken. Taking it in excess is not advised at all.

“Thank God the other two survived or else it would have been so disastrous for us in the community,” he told newsmen.

Etonbi, however, advised his subject residents, especially youths, to desist from taking anything that would affect their health.

According to him, hard drugs destroy and should be hated and kept at bay to enjoy a good and healthy life.

News Agency Of Nigeria

