Tragedy in court as man who went to defend his friend slumps, dies
An eyewitness said the deceased looked hale and hearty when he entered the court before he suddenly slumped and died on the spot.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Police can't handle security alone - Aiyedatiwa calls for security synergy
Tinubu appoints Shehu Muhammed as new FRSC Marshal
ANSAA threatens to remove filling stations' signage for unpaid ad fees
Oyo workers' urge Makinde to urgently increase wage amid economic challenges
Peter Obi denies endorsing Abure-led NWC, gives reason for visiting LP HQ
Court unable to proceed with Binance Executive Gambaryan's case due to his absence
Fresh crisis rocks Cross River as lawmakers impeach speaker
There's no celebration planned for Tinubu's 1-year anniversary - Idris
Police detain VeryDarkMan again over alleged comments against senior officers
Pulse Sports
Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games
Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?
'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails
Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star
ADVERTISEMENT