Trader calls out Ogun monarch for blinding him after dancing with his queen

Oduwole alleged that the monarch kicked his eye at Moore Blessing Hotel, Ikenne, in the Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The kick, according to Oduwole, led to him being unable to see with the eye anymore.

Narrating what led to the assault, the victim, who claimed to be invited to the hotel for a birthday celebration to prepare 14 plates of catfish pepper soup, said the monarch accused him of dancing with his queen.

“So, I decided to manage the ingredients because the distance of the hotel to the market is far. We were serving the guests when the owner of the hotel and the celebrant approached me and said the guests were complaining that the pepper soup was not well-nourished.

“I told him it wasn’t my fault and that the ingredients were not enough. After I was done with the cooking, I went into the bar, met the owner of the hotel, the celebrant, Iya Alaje, her husband, and a woman, who I never knew was a queen. I started apologising to them and I was told not to worry.

“The celebration was ongoing when the monarch, Nureni Oduwaye, entered. The DJ was playing and everyone was dancing. I was surprised as the celebrant and the queen were singing secular music. I commended them because people of their age and status don’t usually like secular music, let alone knowing the lyrics,” Oduwole said.

Displeased with his interaction with the queen, Oduwole said the monarch disrupted the party with anger, adding that the celebrant’s husband directed him to apologize as Oduwaye said he danced with his wife.

The assault victim said as he was prostrating to apologize, the monarch kicked his left eye with his leg.

“The injury in my eye was so severe that I was rushed to a nearby hospital from where I was transferred to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital,” he added.