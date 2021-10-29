Top 5 TWS to buy in 2021

Today, we can trace the voracious craving and high adoption of the product to that year when oraimo pushed herself beyond the existing limitations and pulled Nigerians into an amazing audio experience which was surreal at the time but has now become one of the most authentic and thoroughly enjoyable part of our daily lives.

As is customary of all consumers, our cravings are insatiable. This inherent trait pushes us to keep up the search for a better experience even when we seem to have handled the best.

By this, we understand that it’s not just enough for consumers to have access to Truly Wireless earbuds even though they offer an amazing, hassle and tangle free experience as consumers will only reach the peak of satisfaction when they’re convinced that they have the best True Wireless Stereo fitted into their ears.

That’s why we have curated this list. In this article, we will be introducing you to the Top 5 TWS available in the market as of today. Get your card because you might want to go shopping after this.

Here they are, in no order:

1. AirPod Pro

Apple’s AirPods have been an all-time favourite of many smart accessory consumers, especially those within the Apple community. Asides from being a high-tech gadget within this product category, the AirPods have formed a major input into fashion just like several other products released by the brand.

Surprisingly, there was a lot of negative sentiment around Apple’s AirPods when they were first launched in 2016. However, with time and due consideration of the value propositions of the product amidst consumers, Apple started to enjoy a high influx of purchase for the product line.

Apple’s most recent AirPods — The AirPods pro was released in October 2019. Based on feedback from consumers and review scores on top tech blogs, the gadget has a great score for design and comfort, audio quality, battery life, and a fair score for value for money. Its score for value for money is tipped a little low due to the high cost of the product and existence of other suitable replacements which are offered at a fraction of the AirPod’s cost.

2. Oppo Enco W11 Bluetooth Wireless Earphones

According to the latest report by Statcounter, Oppo has retained its position as one of the leading smartphone brands in Africa. The brand currently ranks in the 6th position and is known for its high level of innovation.

Oppo’s Enco is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. On this product, The OEM focused majorly on implementing the noise cancellation feature to ensure the removal of unwanted sounds during calls and virtual meetings.

Other special features of the Enco W11 include 20Hours of battery life from one full charge, allowing users to enjoy an amazing audio experience throughout their day as they switch between the different activities that make up their daily routines.

The gadget is also water resistance, keeping out moisture that could affect the quality of the sound produced by the earbud. And lastly, the Enco W11 is equipped with a smart connect technology that allows the earbuds connect automatically with your device once the case is opened. Do note that the automatic connection will only take effect after the first manual connection that establishes a relationship between the earbuds and a smartphone has been completed.

3. oraimo FreePods 3

oraimo is one of the leading tech brands in Nigeria. The brand has earned its position by earning the trust, staunch followership, and consistent patronage of thousands of Nigerians due to its delivery of high quality, affordable and durable products that meet their needs.

The oraimo FreePods 3 enjoyed a mouth-watering amount of purchase when it was launched about a month ago and has continued to enjoy even more patronage since then. This is because of the level of upgraded features spotted on this device in comparison to its predecessor — the FreePods 2 which is acclaimed as an utterly amazing True Wireless Stereo.

The FreePods 3 doesn’t only take listening experience to a whole new level, but it also takes speaking to an all-new pleasing point. This is achieved through its unique ENC (environmental noise cancellation) and 4-mic beamforming technology. With the introduction of this technology, users can now enjoy phone calls or virtual business conference calls that feel like face-to-face conversations.

Other unique features of the oraimo FreePods 3 include convertibility, which allows users switch from Awareness Mode to Bass Mode. The device is also water, sweat and dust resistant and is equipped with incredibly powerful bass, tuned by 2baba himself for an authentic afrobeat experience.

For Sound, the oraimo has introduced an all-new exclusive sound technology called HavyBass, the oraimo exclusive bass boost system, which will be applied in oraimo audio products.

They have collaborated with world class audio engineers who used to work in Harman Kardon, to delivery the best sound quality. Conscious of the fact that Africans like bass, they have also made the 2baba tuned version great for afrobeat.

It is no wonder the FreePods 3 sold out within a day after its launch this year. You can purchase the oraimo FreePods 3 from the oraimo official website https://ng.oraimo.com/ and Jumia.

4. Samsung Galaxy Buds Live a.k.a The Beans.

On its initial arrival, The Galaxy Buds Live looked like nothing that we had seen before, except for beans. The gadget carried that nickname for the longest until it made the rounds and “The new Samsung Galaxy earbuds look like beans” became a stale headline for articles or any discussion.

The shape and ergonomic design of the Buds Live is truly amazing. In creating this gadget, the OEM considered the different use cases of earbuds as it relates to consumer daily activities. This formed a major input into the brands success in creating an earbud that truly fits no matter the circumstance.

The device uses an Active Noise Cancellation that can be switched on and off to keep out unwanted sounds while listening. This allows you to hear more of what you would love to at every point in time.

The Earbuds Live lasts for up to 29hours. This guarantees users an average usage duration of up to 2 days with just one full charge.

4. Redmi Earbuds 3 pro

The Redmi Earbuds 3 pro is another great option for good audio if you’re looking to purchase a True Wireless Stereo. Several reviews of the earbuds have come back with almost same results alluding to the suitability of the earbuds for calls among other audio functions.

The device also has a good battery life of up to 6 hours. Although, comparing that to the battery life of other earbuds from this list might leave you underwhelmed. However, consumers who have used the Redmi earbuds have said that the earbuds give a thoroughly enjoyable experience in just that amount of time. You also get to extend the lifetime of the earbuds using the charging case which could last if 30 hours on one charge.

With the Redmi Earbuds, you get a dynamic driver and a balanced driver which is said to bring in deep bass and high treble. The touch controls of this device have also been reported to work very smoothly, making sure that you do not get the slightest feeling of irritation while using it.

There you go guys! All five True Wireless Stereos fully covered. Now that you know the unique offerings of these top 5 TWS, we believe that making your choice for the perfect stereo for you would be much easier.

Head on to the closest store or place an order online and enjoy the amazing experience that truly wireless stereos offer.