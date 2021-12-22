Three Crowns Milk gives ‘FaSttest Shedder’ N1million, trip to Egypt

Marketing Manager, Three Crowns Milk, Omolara Banjoko stated: “We are doing this to encourage people, to help them know that they can look their best, be their best and even snack healthily because we are aware that there are situations that prompt people to indulge in unhealthy snacking as a comfort remedy. So even after they leave and go back to their normal lives, they will still be able to maintain a healthy lifestyle.”

Sharing her experience, Ezemama said: “From the beginning, I was really excited. We were initially 26, and I can’t describe how happy I was to emerge one of the top three finalists.”

Formerly bearing a weight of 115.1kg, Ezemama who currently weighs just 85kg emerged ‘faSttest shedder’ after successfully shedding a whopping 30kg.

She continued: “I love what I look like now and it will be wrong of me to go back to the old ways of unhealthy eating. The bootcamp was thorough; workout was intense, the detox process was strict too. Altogether, I’m honored to have been part of it because I love my body better now.

“I look healthy and feel healthy. On top of all this, I still get rewarded for doing something that I benefited greatly from. I am deeply grateful to Three Crowns and Coach Shedams for doing this for all the plus sized women out there. This has changed my life” Ezemama said.

On his part, fitness coach Shedams advised all the contestants to continually maintain their healthy lifestyle without compromise while bearing in mind the “challenging and rigorous training” which had required “extra patience.”

“Dealing with the participants wasn’t a walk in the park, but with experience and determination to get the best out of them, I would say we are grateful for another successful and impactful season of 90 days and it was no small feat,” Shedams said.

Other contestants on the show included Blessing Ezechidigo weighing 156.9Kg; Dorathy Afoke Oghene 140.6Kg; Onu Elizabeth Ochanya 128.1Kg; Ememobong Nkana 148.5Kg; and Mary Uche 111.2Kg. Others were Ngozichi Simeon 123Kg; Ogochuwu Asiegbu 120.8Kg; Temitope Ajiboye 134.7Kg; and Wuraola Bamiduro 125.8Kg.

The Three Crowns Milk ‘FaSttest Shedder’ reality TV show demonstrated rapid weight shedding in real time through healthy eating, lifestyle changes and regular exercise.

About Three Crowns Milk

Three Crowns milk is a leading Nigerian brand from FrieslandCampina WAMCO, the country’s foremost dairy company for over 60 years. The Company is committed to making highly nutritious milk available and affordable as an essential nutrient for every Nigerian. Three Crowns milk is Nigeria’s leading low cholesterol milk brand and for three decades, it has nourished mothers and their families with essential vitamins and minerals that support their well-being.

