"The Elevation Church has no such investment, whatsoever. From inception, as an institution, we set internal and external systems and processes that have allowed us to operate with high standards of financial probity and accountability, as faithful stewards under God.”

The Elevation Church stated that they would ordinarily not respond or indeed join issues on such matters in the media but for the need to prevent the public from misconstruing the silence of the Church as an admission of the unfounded publication.

In addition, the Trustees recognised TEC’s moral and legal obligation of accountability, probity and transparency in the conduct of her affairs. “The Elevation Church is an Incorporated Trustee registered under the extant Companies and Allied Matters Act (‘CAMA’) with the object of charities and the advancement of the kingdom of God.

"In other words, the mandate of the Church for the past eleven years of existence has been centered around the propagation of the gospel of Christ and meeting the spiritual and physical needs of members and non-members through charitable outreaches and programmes.” It added.

The Elevation Church also thanked all her members and non-members, who have sought direct additional clarification on the issue. The Church reiterated her commitment, without distraction, to continue to pursue her God-given mandate of developing members to be witnesses for Christ and empowering them to achieve the highest levels of distinction and greatness in life through service.

The rumours began spreading after an Instagram user with the handle, @_trapselena_ alleged Bamise and Elizabeth Ajetunmobi, the couple running Imagine Global lending scheme, were on the run with monies of Nigerians running into billions.

“Major investors include The Elevation Church, which gave them N500m,” the Instagram user had also alleged.

Disinformation, more colloquially known as 'fake news', has continued to plague Nigeria with sometimes very devastating effects. Leading civic society organisations, media groups and non-governmental organisations have risen over the years to decry the utilization of social media as a tool for misinformation. Several international campaigns are currently running to dissuade the public from falling prey to falsehood peddlers.

----