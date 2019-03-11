The culprit, Olasunkami Yekini, was sentenced to six years in prison without any option of fine by the magistrate, Rofiat Olayemi.

Yekini was charged to court for theft and breach of public peace.

The prosecutor, Jafani Musilimi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on January 28 around 10am.

He said the defendant broke into the apartment of one Folashade Ganiyu at No. 12 Ibokun Road, Oja-Oba area, Osogbo, and stole three underwear belonging to her in her bathroom and also a mobile phone.

Musilimi said the offence contravened sections 412 and 249(d) of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Vol. 11, Laws of Osun, 2002.