Tanker loaded with petrol falls in Ile-Ife, spills fuel

News Agency Of Nigeria

The tanker suddenly fell while attempting to cross to a road leading to Moore Area where the filling station was located.

Tanker loaded with petrol falls in Ile-Ife, spills fuel [Punch Newspapers]

The petrol tanker, said to belong to BOVAS filling station, was going to Moore Area to offload it’s content when it suddenly fell down. When a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Reporter visited the scene of the incident, it was discovered that the driver did not sustain any injury.

NAN, hover, reports that the fallen tanker had spewed fuel all over the place, which had been cordoned off by security operatives. An eye witness, Ibrahim Salam, said that the tanker suddenly fell while attempting to cross to a road leading to Moore Area where the filling station was located.

He stated “We thank God that no life or property were lost".

The Principal Fire Superintendent 2, Adeyinmi Adeleye, also the Zonal Commander Ife Zonal Fire Station, told NAN that they were there to prevent people from extracting petrol from the tanker to prevent a fire incident.

Adeleye added that there was nothing they can do now to rescue the situation than to disallowed people from getting petrol from the tanker, saying that they were there now to assess the situation.

According to him, may be the tanker driver over speed in that area because the road was sloppy and it had dangerous bends. He advised tanker and heavy truck drivers to be cautious of that area when they are passing.

The Principal Fire Superintendent also admonished the citizenry in the area to be vigilant and leave the place as quickly as possible because the flame alone can envelope that area which may cause casualty.

The Chairman, Ife Central Local Government, Barr Rotimi Adeyenuwo, said petrol spewed from the tanker has made the area impassable to road users

