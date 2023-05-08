SUV crashes tricycle as 10-year-old boy d*es

The minor lost his life after a Sport Utility Vehicle crushed a tricycle conveying a family of four at the Idowu Egba end of the road in the early hours of the day.

Multiple reports claimed that the driver of the SUV with number plate KTU 536 AL was heading towards the Igando area of the community while driving at top speed before he lost control in the process.

He was said to have thereafter skidded across the median and rammed into oncoming vehicles, which included two commercial buses and a tricycle.

While the commercial buses were partially affected, the boy died instantly on the tricycle. Other occupants were critically injured and were rushed to a nearby hospital.

According to an eyewitness, Dotun Oyefeso, the victims were heading to church when the incident happened.

“The family hired the tricycle rider on Governors Road to take them to their church around the Isheri Olofin area. The couple was seated behind with their two boys and when they got to the sharp bend immediately after Idowu Egba, the SUV crossed from the other side of the road and hit them. The impact of the collision threw the tricycle and the occupants across the drainage by the roadside,” he said.